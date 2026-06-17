Matima Miller AKA Swavy and Quinton Dorsey Murders: Where is Israel Lecompte Now?

The episode titled ‘It Could Be You Tomorrow’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders’ chronicles the horrific killings of Matima Miller and Quinton Dorsey in the summer of 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. The documentary features interviews with the deceased men’s family and friends, who recount their achievements and aspirations in life. Thanks to witness statements and security footage, the detectives apprehended the perpetrator and brought him to justice.

Matima Miller and Quinton Dorsey Were Killed in the Space of Four Days

On December 26, 2001, in Wilmington, Delaware, Chanelle Clark welcomed Matima Miller into the world as a little bundle of joy. Nicknamed “Swavy” and “Babyface.S,” Matima grew up alongside his brother, Rahkim Clark, and a sister named Qua’naijha Clark. Having an outgoing, compassionate, and funny personality, he was also fearless about following his passion. By making dancing and comedy videos consistently, he amassed over 2.3 million followers on TikTok, becoming a pioneer of the social media platform in a short span of time. Destined for greater things in life, Matima was only 19 years old when fate intervened and shattered all his dreams.

On the fateful night of July 6, 2021, the social media star was attacked right in front of his mother in the 600 block of Moores Lane, near Colonial Village Apartments, in Wilmington, Delaware. As the authorities arrived at the scene, they declared Matima dead and concluded that the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds. They also recovered projectiles from the crime scene, consistent with a .38 caliber handgun. A few days earlier, on July 2, 2021, another young man named Quinton R. Dorsey, born on May 21, 1999, lost his life to gun violence in Wilmington. He was an aspiring clothing designer who built a large following under his Bag Season brand.

On the evening of July 2, 2021, the police arrived at a crime scene on the 900 block of Lombard Street, where they found the 22-year-old man in a critical condition. He was rushed to the local hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The two murders took Wilmington’s death toll by gunfire to 16 in 2021. The investigators concluded that both Matima and Quinton were killed not because they were members of a rival gang but by association.

Matima and Quinton’s Killer Had Been Driving a Stolen Vehicle During the Commission of the Shootings

About a month before the two homicides, the prosecution reportedly indicted dozens of young men, who were accused of felony gang participation in the NorthPak gang and several other crimes, including murders. So, while investigating the shootings of Matima Miller and Quinton Dorsey, the detectives considered that the acts of violence could have been committed by other members of the same gang. As part of the investigation, they talked to a few witnesses who saw the shooter of Quinton driving a black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and black rims.

The investigators connected Quinton’s murder to Matima’s shooting after a similar car was seen near the area where Matima was shot to death. A couple of days after Matima’s death, on July 7, the suspect’s stolen black Nissan Maxima was discovered in Claymont. After lifting the fingerprints from inside the vehicle, the detectives were led to Israel Lecompte. He was also identified as the shooter from a photo line-up. Furthermore, besides being charged with the shooting deaths of Quinton and Matima, Israel was also charged with being in possession of stolen property.

Israel Lecompte is Currently Incarcerated at a Delaware Prison

Before Israel Lecompte stood trial for Matima Miller and Quinton Dorsey’s murders, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted robbery, assault, and a weapons charge for another homicide involving Nathan Smith and a 16-year-old. As a result, in October 2023, he was sentenced to 27 years in prison. The following year, in April 2024, after three weeks of trial testimony, Israel was found guilty of 56 felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Matima and Quinton’s killings.

Other charges in his conviction involved four counts of first-degree robbery, 21 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 14 counts of reckless endangerment, six counts of second-degree conspiracy, four counts of receiving stolen property, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree conspiracy, theft of a motor vehicle, disregarding a police officer’s signal, and illegal gang participation. A few months later, in October 2024, Israel Lecompte received two mandatory life sentences, in addition to 163 years, for killing Quinton Dorsey and Matima Miller. As of today, the 23-year-old killer is serving his sentence at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware.

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