Who is Eva Muñoz? Who Plays Her in Matlock?

‘Matlock‘ season 2 finds both the titular protagonist, Madeline “Matty” Matlock, and Olympia on a precarious ledge. The latter, a partner at Jacobson Moore, wants to find a way to save the father of her children, Julian, from the consequences of his actions. Inversely, Matty remains vindictive as ever about unraveling the truth about the firm’s mistreatment of the Wellbrexa case. As a result, she and her husband, Edwin, end up reaching out to the New York Times with promises of insider information. Even though their plan ultimately fails, as the ball shifts into Olympia’s court, this anonymous tip ends up coming up on Jacobson Moore’s radar. Consequently, the upper brass realizes they have a mole in their mix, compelling many of the senior partners to grow concerned. Eva Muñoz, a new introduction to the series, is one such partner whose presence in the Miami office remains the topic of much intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Eva Muñoz is Senior’s Ex-Wife, Who is Also a Managing Partner at Jacobson Moore

Even though Eva Muñoz is only introduced in the flesh at the end of season 2’s episode 2, ‘Another Matlock,’ the character’s lore has been woven into the series for some time now. She’s Howard Markston, aka Senior’s ex-wife, notably the fourth and last one, who cemented the latter’s disbelief in the institution of marriage forever. Thus, despite being a relatively new addition, some aspects of her characterization remain evident from the get-go. First off, the animosity between her and Senior is well-established. This is best evidenced by the legend in the halls of Jacobson Moore that measures the severity of any scandal based on whether or not Eva has graced the office with her presence. Likewise, her less-than-close relationship with her former stepson, Julian, is also set up through their awkward interactions.

However, the most interesting relationship between Eva and one of the Senior’s family members stems from a dynamic that has yet to be chiseled out. During a brief interaction with her ex-husband’s daughter-in-law, Olympia, the managing partner floats some ideas that might end up becoming relevant in the coming episodes. Since there’s no love lost between Eva and Senior, she doesn’t hide her detestation for the man. In fact, she goes as far as to subtly evaluate Olympia’s loyalty to him, introducing the idea of a corporate coup without ever directly implicating herself. Therefore, the future of this relationship could end up being integral to Olympia and Matty’s plan to take down Senior. Alternatively, given Eva’s personal vested interest in the law firm, she could also emerge as a possible adversary for the pair. Thus, her character introduces a number of exciting new possibilities ot the board.

Justina Machado Plays the Role of Eva Muñoz in Matlock

Justina Machado joins the cast of ‘Matlock’ in season 2, as she takes on the recurring role of Eva Muñoz. This collaboration marks the return of a partnership between the actress and one of the show’s creators, Jennie Snyder Urman. The latter has also served as a producer and a writer on the beloved sitcom ‘Jane the Virgin,’ in which Machado plays the role of Darci Factor. However, fans may recognize her from a number of different roles over the years. The actress debuted in the acting industry in her early 20s, with the 1993 ‘ABC Afterschool Specials’ being her first on-screen acting credits.

Over the years, Machado continued to secure episodic roles in a number of television series, including some household names like ‘NYPD Blues,’ ‘Crisis Center,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and more. She has also stepped into recurring roles on other well-known titles like ‘1-800-Missing,’ in which she plays the role of Sunny Estrada, and ‘Six Feet Under,’ where she brought Vanessa Diaz to the screen. Additionally, Machado also appears in films like the 2004 title ’Torque’ and ‘Final Destination 2.’ In the 2017 Netflix series ‘One Day at a Time,’ she plays the co-lead character Penelope Alvarez. Prior to joining ‘Matlock,’ the actress also went on Broadway, starring in a production of ‘Real Women Have Curves,’ and even earning a Tony nomination for her exceptional performance.

