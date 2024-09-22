Matlock: Is the TV Show Based on a True Story?

Jennie Snyder Urman’s ‘Matlock’ on CBS is a drama show that revolves around the life of a lawyer who proves—time and again—that she’s much more than she seems. Kathy Bates’ unassuming but sharp-witted character, Madeline “Matty” Matlock, helms the narrative as a 75-year-old woman who finds herself brushing up her resume due to life’s circumstances. Yet, instead of getting a job the conventional way, the lawyer arrives at Jacobson Moore, one of New York’s most prestigious law firms, and snags an entry-level position through atypically impressive means. Thus, as she begins working as Olympia’s associate, Matty takes on a new case every episode, delivering justice and proving others’ assumptions wrong with her wit.

As a legal drama, ‘Matlock,’ inherently replicates real life as it sends its characters into courtroom-centric adventures. For the same reason, through a number of cases dealing with various socio-politically prevalent issues—many exposing the system’s corruption—the show maintains a handle on its authenticity. However, amidst these cases, do Matty’s experiences as a lawyer actually bring real life to the screen? SPOILERS AHEAD!

Matlock Reboots a Beloved 1980s Show

Although the 2024 CBS show ‘Matlock’ possesses intriguing origins, the same doesn’t stem from real life. The narrative charted within the show—including the characters and their storylines—is entirely fictitious, with Jennie Snyder Urman and her team’s creativity behind it. However, the creative team behind the show utilized one specific source material as the basis for the project, crafting Matty’s character and her adventures around the same. Thus, ‘Matlock’ remains a reboot version of the original series of the same name, which first aired in 1986.

The 1980s show, which starred Andy Griffith as the central character, Ben Matlock, was created by Dean Hargrove. The show follows an episodic structure, where each new episode brings a new case for Ben, a brilliant folksy lawyer who charges a $100,000 retainer fee. The show defines itself through witty interactions, clever plotting, and a charming lead, which usually culminates in a thrilling conclusion at court. Reportedly, Hargrove was actually inspired to create Matlock’s character through an actual person, Bobby Lee Cook, who was notorious for his exceptional record as a lawyer.

Cook, a Georgian resident, worked at Cook and Connelly in Summerville and was estimated to have won 80% of his murder cases. Carrying an impressive legacy as a World War II gunner, the lawyer went on to pen an even more arresting career in law, leaving a substantial impact on culture. While Hargrove never sought to recreate Cook’s story on the screen through ‘Matlock,’ Ben’s character inevitably ends up harboring inspirations in the former. Similarly, Kathy Bates’ Matty Matlock also holds a connection to the eponymous lawyer who came before her.

Although Matty isn’t a gender-bent replication of Ben, the two characters are inherently tied together under the IP of ‘Matlock.’ Consequently, many of Matty’s characteristics and quirks end up paralleling Ben, creating a link between the old and the new. Much like Griffith’s on-screen lawyer character, Matty also retains a bright, folksy attitude. However, where the same was a simple fact of Ben’s identity, in Matty’s case, it becomes a put-upon act to achieve an overarching mission. Furthermore, unlike the 1986 show, the 2024 ‘Matlock’ introduces a central storyline that sustains the entire season. Therefore, distinctions remain between the two shows. Still, the latter remains a reboot, carrying over the legacy of its predecessor.

Matty Matlock’s Narrative Remains Relevant to the Contemporary World

In rebooting ‘Matlock’ from its mid-1980s to 1990s days, the CBS show significantly modernizes the narrative’s approach to reflect the current socio-political reality aptly. The same remains most easily evident in the story’s diverse cast of characters and their storylines. From swapping out Ben Matlock for a female lawyer in her 70s to creating a more diverse workplace that better parallels the current reality, the show ensures authenticity within its characters.

Additionally, the plot lines that emerge from ‘Matlock’s’ occupation of the legal drama genre further accentuate the show’s sense of realism. For instance, the show’s pilot episode features a storyline that centers around an African-American man’s wrongful conviction and imprisonment. Thus, through the instrumental storyline, the show significantly highlights the real-life issue of wrongful conviction—a reality that remains true for 4-6% of incarcerated American prisoners. Similar parallels to the real-life justice system and courtrooms persist throughout ‘Matlock’s’ narrative as each new storyline is unveiled.

Moreover, the overarching narrative within the show—which is revealed to be Matty’s pursuit of the people responsible for the introduction of damning Opioids in the market—further draws attention to a modern issue. Thus, through the exploration of various narratives revolving around Matty’s law practice, the show tethers itself to reality. Even so, while these storylines remain reminiscent of reality, no direct inspirations persist, rendering the show entirely fictional in nature.

Read More: Matlock (2024): Where is the CBS Show Filmed?