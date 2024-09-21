Matlock (2024): Where is the CBS Show Filmed?

‘Matlock’ reboots the original and introduces the elderly Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) as she rolls into a prestigious law firm with valuable information on their most important case. Entering the workforce after decades, Matlock doesn’t seem to skip a beat as she lands a job under the scrutinizing gaze of high-powered lawyer Olympia Lawrence. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, the CBS drama revolves around modern offices and metropolitan backdrops as the senior citizen makes full use of her age and apparent vulnerability to gain an edge in cases and corporate espionage.

Matlock Filming Locations

Although set in New York City, filming for CBS’ ‘Matlock’ takes place around Los Angeles, California. Establishing shots of the Big Apple are featured throughout the show, depicting recognizable features and skylines. Principal photography began on March 18, 2024, and filming for the first season was completed by Fall 2024. Kathy Bates has announced that the show will be her final work before retirement. She seems to be a cherished team member at the center of many group hugs and is likely making the most of her time on set.

Los Angeles, California

The bulk of filming for ‘Matlock’ takes place in Los Angeles, California. While the show is set in the bustling metropolis of NYC, all the interior locations seen in the production are created by employing the iconic Paramount Studios. Located at 5555 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, Paramount Studios is one of the oldest and most renowned film studios in the world. ‘Matlock’ is shot using its facilities, including soundstages and backlots. It offers resources and pre-built sets to create polished office environments and recurring corporate backdrops central to the CBS reboot. The studio’s sprawling lot contains 30 soundstages capable of transforming into anything from modern law offices to vintage apartments. Prebuilt sets like police cells and courtrooms add to the convenience of easily shifting between backgrounds.

Interestingly, Kathy Bates experienced some of what her character does about feeling invisible at times while filming on the massive lot. “They are often having these tours on the Paramount lot, and I’m going by in my golf cart, and they never recognize me,” said Bates in an interview. “It’s this running joke from the first time I was there for the first episode. I’d ride by, and they’d go right by me, and I thought, ‘What the hell? Don’t they know who I am?’”

The studio’s controlled environment allows the production to recreate the hustle and bustle of a legal firm while also being able to simulate lighting regardless of the time of day, which improves filming efficiency. As the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles continues to serve as a major hub for film and television production, offering eclectic landscapes in its surrounding areas and seasoned industry professionals. The city’s ability to mimic various urban environments can be witnessed in ‘Matlock’ as well as in other productions like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ and ‘Succession.’ Like ‘Matlock,’ many of these shows also use establishing shots of New York City, while filming primarily takes place in Los Angeles soundstages or nearby streets.

New York City, New York

‘Matlock’ is set in the sprawling urban landscapes of New York City, New York, and features various landscape shots of its recognizable locales. Central Park can be seen among them, its greenery framed by towering skyscrapers. Located in Manhattan, the park is considered a man-made wonder and is visited by millions of tourists annually owing to its fame. The show depicts the office building Matlock works at as being located south of the Park, with the Columbus Circle visible in one of the establishing shots.

