Injustice revelations, corrupt systems, politicians, and plot twists can make you rewind the entire film to a certain point because you missed one tiny dialogue. Courtroom movies are like that. But they are not a new trend and have been here for ages, not just in movies but in books, from classics like ‘To Kill a Mocking Bird’ and ‘The Wrong Man’ to modern emotional movies like ‘The Judge.’ There are different reasons to watch such movies; maybe you love the intense drama that revolves around courtroom debates, or you want to learn more about the historical significance of an event. Some of these movies prove educational for aspiring lawyers, and some hold political and historical importance that can add value to anyone’s general knowledge.

26. A Stoning in Fulham County (1988)

‘A Stoning in Fulham County’ is based on the horrific true story of the murder of an Amish baby by a group of stone-pelting teenagers in Indiana in 1979. Directed by Larry Elikann, the film shows how, even after losing their baby, the Amish family doesn’t press charges against the culprits, thanks to their staunch belief in the Biblical commandments. However, a new county prosecutor from Chicago decides to bring the family justice and insists they take the case to trial to avoid anything like this happening to the Amish community in the future. Will the prosecutor be successful in convincing them? Starring Ron Perlman, Ken Olin, Jill Eikenberry, and Brad Pitt, ‘A Stoning in Fulham County’ is a quintessential 80s courtroom drama that gets its organic vibe as much from its picture quality as it does from the script. Also adding to the effectiveness are the performances of the actors. It came out as a TV movie and you can watch it right here.

25. Lost in Perfection (2023)

A Chinese crime drama with intrinsically woven legal aspects, ‘Lost in Perfection’ is directed by Sung Hsin-ying. It follows Huang Li Mei (Ivy Shao), a gorgeous news anchor whose life begins to unravel after a woman named Ho Xiu Lan (Lin Mei Xiu) walks into her life in the form of her widowed father’s fiancée. Soon, the discovery of a dead body makes Lan a suspect, and it is revealed that Lan is a con artist/femme fatale with sinister motives. As Mei teams up with the handsome local prosecutor, Lee Guo Lun (Rhydian Vaughan), to find the truth behind Lan, she finds herself drawn to Lan’s twisted philosophy on love and sex. A Gripping drama underscored by effective performances, especially by Lin Mei Xiu, ‘Lost in Perfection’ can be streamed right here.

24. Vaashi (2022)

Penned and directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, ‘Vaashi’ is a captivating drama featuring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. The plot unfolds as a courtroom drama, pitting two skilled, self-made lawyers against each other in a high-stakes case. Their determination to win takes center stage as the legal battle intensifies, providing a riveting narrative that explores the complexities of justice, ambition, and the clash of legal minds. ‘Vaashi’ promises a compelling portrayal of courtroom dynamics fueled by the captivating performances of its lead actors. You can watch the movie here.

23. Unspeakable Acts (1990)

Starring Jill Clayburgh, Brad Davis, Season Hubley, and Gary Frank, ‘Unspeakable Acts’ is a biographical drama directed by Linda Otto. Based on the 1986 book of the same name by Jan Hollingsworth, the film showcases one of the worst cases of child abuse in the United States, the child abuse in Country Walk daycare in Miami, Florida, in 1984. It was run by Frank and Iliana Fuster in their home. Psychologists Laurie and Joseph Braga were introduced to the case, and they were the ones who spoke to the children who were the victims. These interviews served as testimony in court and led to the first successful prosecution of daycare operators charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse. Jill Clayburgh plays Laurie, and Brad Davis plays Joseph. We see how they try to persuade one child whose testimony the case rests. You can watch the film here.

22. Shastry Virudh Shastry (2023)

Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ is an Indian Hindi-language film that is a remake of the Bengali film ‘Posto’ (2017) that is also directed by the same duo. It pins Manohar (Paresh Rawal) against his son Malhar (Shiv Panditt) in an emotional custody battle for the former’s grandson, 7-year-old Yaman Shastry (Kabir Pahwa). Yaman lives with his grandparents Manohar and Urmila (Neena Kulkarni), and his parents Malhar and Mallika (Mimi Chakraborty) visit them on weekends, but when they decide to take Yaman and settle in the U.S., things go sideways as Manohar is against it. A compelling film bound to move you to the core, ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ is a must-watch. You can do so right here.

21. The Children Act (2017)

Choice is the central subject of ‘The Children Act,’ which centers on judge Fiona Maye (Emma Thompson), who has to preside over the case of Adam (Fionn Whitehead), a teenager with leukemia whose parents are denying his blood transfusion on religious grounds. Adam also denies undergoing the transfusion, which is a must as per the hospital authorities, for his treatment. As Fiona tries to make Adam personally understand the importance of the transfusion and how it will save his life, the two form an unlikely bond, all while Fiona’s own marriage falls apart after his husband (Stanley Tucci) reveals his choice to have an affair and her absence from his life due to her job. Directed by Richard Eyre, ‘The Children Act’ is based on Ian McEwan’s 2014 novel. It can be streamed here.

20. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019) A sensational retelling of an already sensational case – that of serial killer Ted Bundy – from the point of view of his long-time romantic partner. His girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about her serial killer boyfriend for a long time, opens her eyes to the monster that he is in this compelling and thrilling film that stars Zac Efron as the charismatic, magnetic, compulsively watchable Ted Bundy. We’ve put this film so low on this list because it feels more like an emotional/romantic drama than a lawyer movie or a courtroom drama (even though it is). The film focuses too much on Bundy’s love life than on his damaged psyche. You can watch the movie here.

19. Yara (2021)

An exhilarating courtroom drama, ‘Yara,’ directed by Marco Tullio Giordana, follows the aftermath of the murder of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio. The shocking murder ends up dividing the town of Brembate di Sopra into two as people clamor for the murderer to be brought to justice. In such a tumultuous setting, prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri has no leads other than a trace of DNA to convict the perpetrator. Thus, the scene is set for a brilliant courtroom drama as the prosecutor tries to detect and convict the criminal based on the power of arguments. Feel free to check out the movie here.

18. In Defense of a Married Man (1990)

This one is an oldie but goodie. The premise is so interesting – a man having an extra-marital affair becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend and has to lawyer up. Who’s the lawyer? The very wife he was cheating on. ‘In Defense of a Married Man’ is a satisfyingly soapy, made-for-TV movie that features some brilliant acting and a script that draws you in. The viewers can feel the lawyer’s pain when she has to defend the very man who has wronged her with his philandering ways in court. But she chooses to do justice to her profession rather than being vindictive. You can check out the film here.

17. The Laundromat (2019)

This star-studded film about the real-life scandal of the Panama Papers and a money manipulation scam is headed by Meryl Streep. But even the legendary Streep’s presence is not enough to elevate a dry script and make this appear as an entry much higher on this list. The story, direction, and acting jobs are all well done, but the film’s narrative loses its footing at times. It becomes way too boring when it goes into unnecessary details of money laundering, possibly in an ill-advised bid to keep away from sensationalizing the whole scandal. You can watch it for its stellar star cast (Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman star as the corrupt lawyers helping wealthy individuals with their tax evasion and whatnot). You can watch ‘The Laundromat’ here.

16. A Fall From Grace (2020)

When a woman is jailed for the murder of her husband, a rookie lawyer believes that things just don’t add up and starts an investigation of her own. When the woman denies killing her husband, the lawyer knows she has to find out the truth at all costs. The truth is something entirely different, and her client is being framed, especially since the dead body was never found. She might be a novice in court, but the attorney gives her all to ensure she does not mess it up for her client. The story is gripping, though predictable, and the performances are convincing. There’s a twist towards the end that may come as a surprise to most viewers. Overall, it is a compelling courtroom drama/ murder mystery movie. You may watch it here.

15. Seeing Allred (2018)

‘Seeing Allred’ is an interesting documentary that follows women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred and documents her firebrand court performances as she fights famous people charged with sexual misconduct and assault. The attorney, who is considered a stalwart in her field, undertook various controversial cases and has fought for women’s rights against famous figures, including senators and Hollywood personalities. The film aims to be a tribute to her incredible work and offers an authentic insight into her life through photographs, archival footage, and interviews. You may watch ‘Seeing Allred’ here.



14. Ikka (2026)

Siddharth P. Malhotra’s ‘Ikka’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama in which an unbeatable lawyer who fights for the innocent becomes the defense lawyer for a man convicted of attempted murder. Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol) is loved by the public for his unflinching stand against injustice and service to those wrongfully convicted. But when he is hired by Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), the son of a reputed industrialist and a man he had previously stood against in court, a different story begins to unfold. As the trial moves forward, Arjun is forced to alter his ways to seek the truth, going beyond his moral standards. Shauryaman seems to be playing mind games with the lawyer, though there is no evidence that he is responsible for the crime. Will Shauryaman find the truth and maintain his stream, no matter the cost? To find out, you can stream ‘Ikka’ right here.

13. Haq (2025)

Directed by Suparn Verma, ‘Haq’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama inspired by the historic case of Mohammad Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, AKA the Shah Bano Case, of 1985. With a compelling commentary on law, the justice system, and religious and social customs, the movie shows how Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), who fights for her maintenance lawsuit against her husband Mohammad Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), who married another woman, without divorcing her, while denying her any financial support. ‘Haq’ deals with a sensitive issue that needs to be addressed, especially since it deals with the freedom of women. The movie can be streamed here.

12. Jolly LLB 3 (2025)

The Bollywood drama ‘Jolly LLB 3’ brings together the two Jollys, Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, played by Arshad Warsi, and Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, played by Akshay Kumar, in ‘Jolly LLB’ and ‘Jolly LLB 2’ respectively. The case in question is a land dispute. When money-minded businessman Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao, tries to manipulate and then force a village into selling its land for his new project, the villagefolk reach out to the Jollys, one after another. For their sake, the two lawyers put aside their mutual hatred and differences and take on the business tycoon. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi. The movie does full justice to its predecessors and is as enjoyable as it is compellingly enraging. It is upto you to perceive it the way you want. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, ‘Jolly LLB 3’ can be streamed here.

11. Monster (2021)

‘Monster’ revolves around Steve Harmon, a typical seventeen-year-old honors student who does brilliantly at school. A film student at an elite Harlem school, he feels content in his everyday life and even looks forward to the future. However, in a sudden twist of fate, his world comes crashing down when he is shockingly charged with felony murder. Steve unexpectedly loses the luxury he had taken for granted as he is forced to confront a criminal justice system to prove his innocence and integrity. With the justice system already holding a preconceived notion, convincing them otherwise seems like a mountainous task, which the movie wonderfully documents through incredible courtroom scenes. You can stream ‘Monster’ here.

10. In Her Place (2024)

Directed by Maite Alberdi, ‘In Her Place’ is based on the true story of María Carolina Geel (pen name of author Georgina Silva Jimenez), who killed her lover Eulogio Sanchez Errazuriz at the Crillon Hotel in Santiago and her subsequent murder trial in 1955 in Chile. It. As more and more facts about Jimenez’s life are revealed, Mercedes Arévalo, the paralegal, becomes obsessed with the woman, affecting her perceptions about society. However, Arévalo’s character is purely fictional and possibly an extension of Jimenez’s dilemma regarding marriage. ‘In Her Place’ is the reinterpretation of a story from Alia Trabucco Zerán’s book ‘The Murderers,’ told in a gripping, moving, and visually stunning manner evocative of the society of the time. You can watch it here.



9. OMG 2 (2023)

An Indian Hindi-language film directed by Amit Rai, this film portrays a Lord Shiva devotee/father going against his son’s school and his entire community at large in a court of law. Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) finds out that his son Vivek (Aarush Varma) has been expelled from school after a video of him masturbating inside the school premises goes viral. Despite such stuff being taboo for him, he, after much struggle and inability to decide what to do to help his son, who has already tried to kill himself twice due to being shamed by their neighborhood, calls out to Lord Shiva, who sends his messenger (Akshay Kumar) to help Kanti. On his suggestion, Kanti files a case against the school, citing the absence of sex education in the education system, which is the primary reason why anything related to sex is looked down upon in the country. With a vital commentary on sex education and society, ‘OMG 2’ is a compelling legal drama garnished with a father’s love for his son, a love as strong and fierce as the Almighty. You can stream the film here.

8. Court – State Vs. A Nobody (2025)

In Ram Jagadeesh’s Indian Telugu-language courtroom drama ‘Court – State Vs. A Nobody,’ a junior lawyer named Surya Teja takes up the case of a 19-year-old boy wrongfully accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, although it is clear that the boy and girl love each other. However, Mangapathi, the head of the girl’s family, bribes the cops and the lawyers to ensure the boy is sent to prison. It is upto Surya to get the boy justice and bring the morally corrupt to the court of law. Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, and Sivaji, ‘Court – State Vs. A Nobody’ is a compelling drama and a true-to-form commentary on how people with power can twist justice to their advantage. You can watch it here.

7. Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is an Indian Malayalam-language film that takes place in the aftermath of the murder of a college professor. While a protest by the students of the college is suppressed, public outrage at large makes the state government appoint Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sajjan Kumar (Suraj Venjaramoodu) to investigate the case. Unfortunately, his action against the culprits lands him in court and a prosecution represented by Advocate Aravind Swaminathan (Prithviraj Sukumaran). What follows is the revelation of multiple truths concerning both Kumar and Swaminathan, rooted deep within the government. It is a gripping story that holds your attention and doesn’t let it go for a second. You can watch the movie here.

6. Denial (2016)

Truth is stranger than fiction. And as far as the Holocaust is concerned, ‘Denial’ is a cinematic proof of that. Based on the Irving v Penguin Books Ltd case, the film follows Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz), a professor of Holocaust studies at Emory University, Atlanta, who has to prove that the Holocaust did indeed happen. She declared British writer David Irving (Timothy Spall) a Holocaust denier in her book, and he sued her for it in the UK in 1996. What follows is how Deborah gathers evidence, since in the UK, the defendants have to prove their point in libel cases by paying a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Her research gives the viewers a harrowing reminder of the tragic times. The film is directed by Mick Jackson. You can stream ‘Denial’ here.

5. On the Basis of Sex (2018)

This biographical legal drama is based on the life of lawyer/jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was the second woman (first Jewish woman) to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Directed by Mimi Leder, the film follows Gisnberg, played by Felicity Jones, as she fights her early cases as a lawyer, taking a stand for women’s rights. We also learn about her friendship with political activist Dorothy Kenyon, played by Kathy Bates. With its deep exploration of US laws and cases, ‘On the Basis of Sex’ seamlessly blends drama and detail to give us a worthy courtroom film. FYI, it is written by Daniel Stiepleman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s real-life nephew. The film has won many awards, including the Outstanding Feature Film award at the 2019 Women’s Image Network Awards and the 2019 Humanitas Prize. You can watch it here.

4. Liar Liar (1997)

‘Liar Liar’ has Jim Carrey play a lawyer/single father, Fletcher Reede, who is known for his lying antics, which have earned him many court victories and a notorious reputation. Then, when he misses his son’s birthday, the latter wishes for his father not to lie for a whole day. His wish is granted, and Reede finds himself unable to lie. Moreover, he is spitting facts on people’s faces, hurting them and breaking their hearts. Worst of all, he is unable to forge lies when representing his latest client, Samantha Cole, who wants a pre-nup with her husband, having planned her future with someone else. Thanks to Carrey’s brilliant comic timing, ‘Liar Liar’ is a rare addition to the courtroom genre. The movie is directed by Tom Shadyac. You can watch it right here.

3. Worth (2021)

Another biographical drama, ‘Worth’ takes place in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks that shook the entire world. However, the movie gives us a different view of the cost of life, and one can even say that it is a rather literal one. Renowned attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) is appointed to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which was formed to allocate financial resources to the victims’ families. But can there be a way to calculate how much a life is ‘worth’? Directed by Sara Colangelo, this one is a must-watch. You may watch the film here.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

A fascinating historical legal drama film, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘ is directed by Aaron Sorkin. It chronicles the trial of several anti-Vietnam War protestors who crossed state lines intending to incite a riot at Chicago’s 1968 Democratic National Convention. Charged with trying to start a riot, the group faces trial by jury in front of a legal system that is heavily against them. From the beginning, the judge shows extreme prejudice towards the prosecution, making it quite challenging for the defense attorneys to prove their points. Moreover, the abuse of violent punishment threatens to jeopardize the trial. Chock full of nail-biting drama and heartwrenching emotions, this incredible legal drama is a must-watch for courtroom movie lovers. You may watch it here.



1. Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Directed by Justine Triet, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is a French murder mystery/legal drama that won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival (2023), earning numerous awards and accolades. The film finds a mother, Sandra (Sandra Hüller), and her visually-impaired son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), in a court of law after the former is suspected of her husband Samuel Maleski’s (Samuel Theis) murder while her son becomes the sole witness. We do not know whether it was a murder or an accident, but the conflicting accounts of the two and the autopsy inconsistencies make the case complex. The question is: even if Daniel knows the truth, and maybe the truth is that his mother killed his father, will he say it in court and send his mother to jail? Or did Samuel kill himself? ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is as intimate as a murder mystery can get, and that is where its charm lies. You can watch the film here.

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