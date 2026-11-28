On the morning of October 20, 2009, emergency responders were called to a home, where they found that Matthew Albert had been shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later. A resident of Beltrami County, Minnesota, Matthew was a father of four sons who had built a life for himself. His sudden and violent death left those around him wondering who could have wanted to harm him. However, the investigation eventually led police to someone who had been close to Matthew all along. Oxygen’s ‘Snapped: Killer Moms’, particularly the episode ‘Betsy Hanks’, explores the investigation and the motive behind the crime.

Matthew Albert Was Shot in the Head in His Own Bed

Matthew David Albert was born on October 14, 1982, in International Falls, Minnesota. Little is known about the childhood he and his sister, Melissa, shared with their biological parents. At some point, Matthew went on to live with foster parents Allyn and Geraldine Reimer in Margie, who helped raise him. He graduated from Northome High School in 2001, where he developed an interest in shop class and the outdoors, two things that remained close to his heart. After completing his education, Matthew pursued a living through various trades, working as a logger, mechanic, and construction worker. In 2001, the same year he graduated from high school, Matthew met 17-year-old Betsy Hanks.

The two fell in love and spent the next eight years building a life together. Their family grew with the arrival of their four sons, Johnnie, David, Peter, and Thomas. They appeared to be happy and content with the life they had created. However, on the morning of October 20, 2009, Betsy returned from her father’s home after dropping off their two youngest boys and found Matthew lying in their bed with a gunshot wound to his head. Betsy immediately called 911, and Matthew was rushed to a hospital. He was transported by ambulance to a designated landing site before being airlifted to a hospital in Minneapolis. However, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries the next day. Police promptly launched a homicide investigation into his death.

The Killer Gave Varying Accounts to the Police Before Admitting to the Crime

Police initially questioned Matthew’s wife, Betsy Hanks, while she was at the hospital. Court records reflect that their relationship had been troubled, with testimony, including that of a family member, describing Matthew as “controlling.” In addition, Betsy accused him of having a bad temper. In her later testimony, she also alleged that he controlled their finances and prevented her from working outside the house. Betsy further alleged that during the summer of 2009, Matthew had been away from work for much of the time. It was around this time that she became friends with a man identified in court records as L.G., who worked at a nearby cattle ranch.

Prosecutors later alleged that Betsy was having an affair with L.G., although both she and the man denied that their relationship was romantic. During her questioning, she told detectives that on October 19, 2009, Matthew discovered she had been spending time with L.G. and became upset. According to her account, Matthew then drove around looking for the man and allegedly attempted to hit him with his vehicle. Police officers were called to the scene, and court records state that Matthew was cited for reckless driving. The records further indicate that he told the officers he was considering leaving Betsy. She added that her father intervened that night and mediated between her and Matthew.

According to Minnesota Supreme Court records, Betsy denied shooting Matthew during the first round of questioning at the hospital. Upon being questioned again a few days later, she claimed that their then-3-year-old son had been holding the gun and that it allegedly went off when she tried to take it away from him. She later offered a different account, claiming that Matthew had been suicidal and alleging he asked her to end his life. However, when the investigator later expressed disbelief, she admitted to shooting him. Court records state that on the fateful morning, Albert got their two older boys ready for school, ran an errand, fed the two youngest children, and went back to bed.

However, in her account of the events, Betsy told the investigators that she had put their two sons in her vehicle and returned to bed with Matthew. She later changed her testimony, claiming that after returning to the bedroom, she retrieved the gun from under their bed and shot Matthew. She said she then started driving to her father’s house and dropped the gun midway. She claimed that she had acted to give her children a better life and said that she feared Matthew would prevent her from seeing them if she left him.

Betsy Hanks is Being Held in a Minnesota Prison Today

Betsy Hanks was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder, but a grand jury later indicted her on both first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder. During her trial, she testified that she shot Matthew Albert after allegedly seeing him handling a gun while they were in bed. She claimed that he had allegedly said he wanted to be in a “safe or better place.” Betsy maintained that she could not remember holding the gun or pulling the trigger, but admitted that she had shot him. She testified that the act was neither planned nor intentional.

In January 2011, Betsy was found guilty of both first-degree and second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release. However, during her appeal in 2012, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the first-degree murder conviction, ruling that the court excluded battered woman syndrome expert testimony as well as some evidence of alleged threats and bruises. It also stated that she could not be convicted of both offenses for a single killing and sent the case back for the duplicate second-degree murder conviction to be vacated. Her life sentence remained unchanged. Betsy is currently serving her sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Shakopee in Shakopee, Minnesota.

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