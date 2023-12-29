Matthew and Trinity Spickard: The Movie Producers are Now Leading Private Lives

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Killer Role’ covers the intriguing story of Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, the actress who shot her uncle, Shane Moore. However, while she was still under investigation, Ticker did not give up on her work and instead decided to continue auditioning under the name of Wyn Reed. The latter was the identity by which Matthew and Trinity Spickard got to know the killer when they selected her to lead their indie movie. As expected, the reality of the whole situation took them by extreme surprise. Now, the world cannot help but wonder just where the father and daughter duo are today.

Who Are Matthew and Trinity Spickard?

Based in southern Oregon, Matthew and Trinity Spickard are a father-daughter duo who have worked together on various creative projects over the years. Though Matthew is a professional glass blower, he rarely misses a chance to take the stage with Trinity to either give a riveting musical performance or make the audience laugh out loud through their creative routines. Together, the two decided to embark on their most ambitious project to date.

For years, Matthew and Trinity worked on a film called ‘From the Dark,’ with a character called Valerie Faust in the lead. Using his savings, Matthew established Siskiyou Productions with a professional screenwriter, director, and other crucial moviemaking experts. However, the teams seemed to be struggling to find the perfect actress for their movie. Their prayers were answered when the two came across Wyn Reed.

To make the movie, Matthew, Trinity, and the team moved to a cabin in the wilderness as they thought it was the perfect location. While the movie’s production was going well, the team could not help but be impressed by Wyn’s skills. However, they would later learn that the woman they had come to know so well as an actress had given them a false identity. As it turns out, Wyn was none other than Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, who, at the time, was accused of killing her uncle, Shane Moore. Matthew confessed that they did go to her trial to showcase their support but were then conflicted when evidence contradicting Tucker/Wyn’s side of the story was presented.

Where Are Matthew and Trinity Pickard Now?

Despite the controversy surrounding the lead actress in their indie movie, ‘From the Dark.’ The movie was released in November 2020 by the Siskiyou Productions in theatres. It was also made available for rent on platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple, and Google Play. Though Matthew and Trinity don’t seem to be active on social media, they seem to have continued on the creative path. The two were certainly happy to promote the release of their movie.

As it turns out, ‘From the Dark’ is not the only creative project Matthew has been a part of. Moreover, he actually also had an acting role in the film given that he essayed the role of Leon in the same. Prior to that, he was one of the producers of the 2017 short movie called ‘Home.’ Featured in the NBC show, he was open to sharing his side of the story though he still seemed on the fence about just how he should feel about the whole situation.

