Matthew Carrington’s Death: What Happened to Gabriel Maestretti?

In February 2005, police were called to an unrecognized Chi Tau fraternity house near the California State University, Chico campus in Chico, California. Upon arriving, they found Matthew Carrington in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. What initially appeared to be an accidental death soon turned into a homicide investigation as detectives realized that several pieces of the story did not add up. ID’s ‘Murder University’, particularly the episode ‘Frat House of Horror’, provides a detailed timeline and a comprehensive explanation of the entire ordeal.

Matthew Carrington Transferred to a New College Months Before He Passed Away

Matthew William “Matt” Carrington was born on November 10, 1983. His parents, Michael Carrington and Debbie, separated when he was very young. Debbie has shared that, during his early years, it was just the two of them getting by with very limited resources. She eventually married Greg Smith, who welcomed Matthew and raised him as his own. Matthew grew up in Contra Costa County alongside his younger brother, Travis Smith. As a young boy, he enjoyed a wide range of interests, from movies, computers and music to playing basketball with his stepfather and brother. They were a happy family who made it a tradition to visit Yosemite Valley every year.

Matt was also a bright student at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, where he had many friends. Those who knew him remembered him as someone who was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. After graduating in 2001, he enrolled at Diablo Valley College (DVC) in Pleasant Hill to pursue an associate degree, choosing to stay close to his family. His family described him as an ambitious young man, but one who also hoped to get married, have children and lead a normal life like anyone else. In 2004, determined to pursue his dreams, Matt transferred to California State University, Chico, where he majored in business.

Matthew seemed to be settling into his new life at Chico State. He even spoke to his mother about joining the Chi Tau fraternity, which had been a Delta Sigma Phi chapter until 2001. He told his family that the members were just like him, and they believed he was making good friends. However, on the morning of February 2, 2005, Debbie received a phone call from the hospital informing her that her son had been injured. With a drive of approximately five hours ahead of her, she wanted to know exactly what had happened. That was when she was told that Matthew had passed away. His death was attributed to cardiac dysrhythmia and cerebral edema (brain swelling) caused by water intoxication, with hypothermia also contributing. Toxicology tests found no drugs or alcohol in his system, and his body showed no signs of physical abuse.

Matthew Carrington’s Perpetrator Claimed He Did Not Remember Details Because He Was Drunk

Detectives learned that paramedics had been called to the Chi Tau fraternity house shortly after 4 am. Matthew was rushed to Enloe Medical Center, but could not be saved. Chico Police Detective Greg Keeney said he was initially told that Matthew had suffered a seizure while working out, but he began to question that explanation. When he visited the fraternity house, the basement caught his attention. It was extremely cold, and sewage was seeping into the area. Keeney decided to bring the fraternity members to the police station and interview them individually. During their interviews, the young men eventually revealed that Matthew had died during a hazing ritual.

According to court documents, Matthew and his friend, Mike Quintana, had been invited to pledge Chi Tau, which was operating as a fraternity house without any official affiliation. The group had previously run into legal trouble and was trying to regain its recognition by demonstrating that it could stay out of trouble. On the evening of February 1, 2005, Matthew arrived at the house to take part in what was described as “Hell Week.” Witnesses said that he and Mike were allegedly made to strip down to their underwear and stand on a bench in a basement where temperatures ranged from 30 to 39°F. The basement had also been flooded with sewage. According to their accounts, fans were directed at them as they were repeatedly doused with cold water. They were then forced to drink from large jugs of water while standing on one leg and ordered to perform push-ups on the floor.

At around 1 am, Gabriel Maestretti, who later claimed to have woken up after a night of bar-hopping, took charge of the hazing. The detective investigating the case estimated that the two pledges had consumed around 25 gallons of water, although drinking as little as three gallons can be dangerous. According to Quintana, at around 4 am., after completing another round of push-ups, Matthew collapsed and suffered a seizure. During questioning, Quintana said that the others allegedly waited for nearly an hour before calling an ambulance. Maestretti, meanwhile, never admitted to participating in the hazing. He maintained that he had been drunk and could not remember making the two young men drink water.

Gabriel Maestretti Was Released With Five Years of Probation in California

In March 2005, Gabriel Maestretti and several others were charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor hazing. Maestretti initially pleaded not guilty but later reached a plea deal in October 2005, admitting to felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor hazing. He was sentenced to one year in county jail and five years of probation. During the court proceedings, he apologized for his actions, stating that Matthew’s death had not been intentional and that he regretted what had happened every day. As part of his probation, Maestretti was also required to undertake anti-hazing work. His probation would have ended around 2011 or 2012. Since completing his sentence, little has been reported about him, and he appears to have maintained a low profile.

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