Billy Huddleston Murder: Where is Bobby Richard Taylor Jr. Now?

The July 2000 disappearance and death of William “Billy” Henry Huddleston III is a case that shook the authorities, the community, and the nation owing to the heinousness of the crime. After all, the youngster had just turned 12 years old a month prior, so he was just starting to come into his own when the rug was pulled out from right underneath his feet. Thankfully, officials were able to identify his assailant not long after and bring the case to a satisfactory close, the details of which have since been explored in ID’s ‘The Body in the Cornfield.’

Billy Huddleston’s Remains Were Recovered 3 Days After He Went Missing

Born on June 16, 1988, in Albemarle in Stanly, North Carolina, to Rachel Huddleston and William Huddleston Jr., William Henry Huddleston III grew up in an incredibly caring, loving home. Affectionately known as Billy, the young boy was a typical tween by the time 2000 rolled around, since he loved hanging out with friends, playing outside in the open, and spending quality time with family. In fact, he was starting to develop who he really is as a person and celebrated it with loved ones on his 12th birthday, unaware that everything would turn upside down a little over a month later.

According to records, Billy was reported missing from his Oakboro, North Carolina, home by the Huddlestons on July 25, 2000, who asserted they had last seen him hours earlier. The family claimed it wasn’t like the young boy not to return when expected, even if he was enjoying playing outside with friends, so they knew something had to be terribly wrong. An extensive search for him thus began, with officials and volunteers alike combing through every possible nearby area in hopes of finding him safe so he could go home to his family.

Unfortunately, it was only Billy’s decomposing remains that were recovered in a Union County cornfield 3 days later – on July 28 – around 30 miles away from his Stanly County residence. His autopsy report later ascertained the manner of his death to be a homicide, but could not reveal a conclusive cause since there were no obvious signs of outward physical trauma. He wasn’t sexually assaulted, shot, or stabbed, and he had no visible bruises, leading to speculations of asphyxiation or poisoning because he had positively been murdered.

Billy Huddleston Was Killed at the Hands of a Neighbor, Who Turned Out to be a Fugitive

It was while the search for Billy was still ongoing that officials hypothesized someone close to him or the family was likely responsible, due to how such cases have historically panned out. Therefore, they questioned the Huddlestons, close friends, neighbors, and several others who’d volunteered to look for the 12-year-old, only for most of them to have concrete alibis. However, a neighbor and family acquaintance named Bobby Richard Taylor Jr. caught their attention when he claimed he had seen the young boy the night he disappeared without a trace.

Bobby claimed that Billy had come over and asked if he could leave his bicycle at his home for a short while, following which he got into a flashy red sports car with two adult men. No one else had seen such a vehicle in the area on the evening in question, so detectives chose to act on a hunch and visited the neighbor before politely asking to take a look inside his home. He agreed so as not to raise suspicion, only for it to be his downfall because there was an overwhelming smell of decomposition that couldn’t be dissipated no matter how much fresh air was let in.

As if that’s not enough, investigators also noticed a brown carpet whose fibers seemed to perfectly match the ones found on Billy’s shoes, driving them to arrest Bobby on the charge of murder. He was initially detained in county jail before being moved to a state prison over security concerns, during which officials continued looking into him and learned he was a fugitive living under an alias. He was using the fake name Jay Bobby Kenney in North Carolina – that’s how the victim and his family knew him because he’d been evading Virginia’s local police for more than 4 years.

Bobby Taylor Jr. is Currently Incarcerated in a North Carolina Prison

While authorities initially believed Bobby had no prior arrests or felonies, it turned out that was only because he used the oldest trick in the book to evade the law and became someone else: Jay Kenney. In actuality, he was wanted by the state of Virginia as well as marked by the FBI in two unrelated cases, the latter of which involved failure to pay restitution in connection with a vandalism charge. As for the state case, he was accused of kidnapping a 21-year-old man to his Rugby Road home in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 17, 1995, before assaulting and sodomizing him.

According to a Newport News Police Department spokesperson, Bobby and his alleged sexual assault victim were not strangers, so the attack was likely not random but planned. This matter was to go to court in March 1996, yet the defendant never showed up for trial; instead, he vanished from the area and wasn’t found until his 2000 arrest for Billy’s murder. In the end, Bobby chose to plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder in connection with the 12-year-old’s homicide, for which he was subsequently handed down life in prison without parole.

Thus, today, at the age of 56, Bobby is incarcerated at the close, minimum-security Marion Correctional Institute in McDowell County, North Carolina, where he is expected to remain for the rest of his natural life. We should mention that over his 25+ years of incarceration as of writing, he has had 38 infractions ranging from contraband use, fighting, forgery, substance possession, theft, etc. However, his most recent one was his most serious – on June 22, 2026, he was written up for an unauthorized sexual act or related sexual misconduct.

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