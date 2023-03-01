Matthew Grinstead-Mayle From Survivor 44: Everything We Know

The popular survival reality show ‘Survivor‘ garnered an immense fan following right from its premiere and has since remained at the top of the genre. Hence, fans were seriously excited when ‘Survivor’ season 44 arrived with a promise of even more thrills and adventures. Moreover, the audience was quite eager to meet the new contestants, including Columbus, Ohio, resident Matthew Grinstead-Mayle. With Matthew confident about his chances on the show, let’s dive in and learn more about him, shall we?

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s Age and Background

A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle was 43-years-old at the time of filming. Matthew’s loved ones instilled a sense of family in him at a young age, and to this day, he remains grateful to his close ones, especially his parents, for their role in his success. Matthew’s parents were always pretty supportive of him throughout his life and have always pushed him to achieve his dreams and ambitions.

They encouraged him if life got too hard and were always there to celebrate his success. Hence, while on the show, Matthew mentioned that he owes everything to his family and that they have always been the driving force behind who he is as a person today. Because of the support Matthew received since his childhood, he grew up to be an extremely compassionate person with a heart of gold. The reality star mentioned that he loves helping others become the best version of themselves and feels incredible when he becomes the reason for someone’s success.

Interestingly, when Matthew discovered his passion for outdoor life from a young age when his mother worked at the YMCA. While her work compelled her to spend a lot of time in nature, Matthew would accompany his mother and spend his time climbing trees and swimming, and he believed that the skills he developed would give him an advantage over others in the show.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s Profession

Although Matthew did not reveal much about his previous profession, readers will be surprised to know that he changed his career overnight after hitting upon an incredible idea in the middle of a date. Matthew later claimed that he was already working a cushy job when he realized that getting haircuts and trimming beards while sipping bourbon would be an incredible date idea. Hence, he immediately put in a notice at his job and decided to pursue a barber’s course at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology.

Interestingly, while studying, Matthew even took on a side hustle as a bartender at the Sycamore in German Village, Columbus, in order to fund his living. Eventually, once Matthew graduated, a customer at the Sycamore loaned him the capital required to open his own barbershop. At present, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is the proud co-owner of the Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor in Columbus, Ohio. The barbershop is located in the Brewery District and is an early-1900s home that underwent extensive redesigning.

While there are several barbers working under Matthew as of this moment, Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor is not a run-of-the-mill barbershop by any means, as it offers a whole floor where customers get to hang out with each other and have fun. Moreover, Matthew also utilizes that space to host private events, including birthdays and weddings.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s Husband and Kid

We are happy to report that Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is happily married to Dale Grinstead-Mayle. In fact, it was Dale who helped Matthew come up with his idea for the barbershop, and Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor is co-owned by both of them. When talking about his husband, Matthew claimed that Dale taught him to love himself and even fell in love with him before he could end up loving himself.

Matthew hailed Dale as the biggest inspiration in his life, and even Matthew’s social media account is full of the beautiful memories they made together. Besides, readers would be delighted to know that Matthew and Dale and proud parents to their son, Jasper, and we would like to wish them the very best for the years ahead.

