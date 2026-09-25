Matt Restelli Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In the summer of 2024, a doting father of three named Matthew “Matt” Restelli drove down from California to Utah, where he met his untimely and unexpected demise. The tragedy shocked the entire community, while the authorities launched a homicide investigation to apprehend the perpetrator/s responsible for the gruesome crime. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Family Plot,’ which also features interviews with Matt’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to solve the case.

Matthew “Matt” Restelli Was Found Dead in a Utah Property, Miles Away From His California Home

On May 4, 1982, in Houston, Texas, Thomas Paul Restelli Jr. and Diane Restelli welcomed Matthew Clark “Matt” Restelli into the world as a little bundle of joy. Growing up alongside his brothers, Paul Restelli and Mark Restelli, Matt developed a passion for biking and fishing. Being an outgoing and sociable person, he knew how to light up even the dullest of rooms with his mere presence. Around the mid-2010s, he began a new chapter in his life by marrying Kathryn Restelli, with whom he raised three adorable children — Lucas, Cheyenne, and Steel. The doting father of three loved taking his children out into nature, exploring several trails, and enjoying the tranquility.

By 2024, Matt and Kathryn had settled into a seven-acre house in Aguanga, California, along with their three kids. That summer, the Restelli family’s life turned upside down as the police received a 911 call on July 12, 2024, from a residence in American Fork, Utah. Upon reaching the scene, they discovered 42-year-old Matt dead with a knife in his right hand. The autopsy revealed that the father of three had died of multiple gunshot wounds — one in the chest and two in the back. While inspecting the crime scene, the detectives found eight bullet casings in the living room. They also noticed the odd position of the knife in his right hand, which was more strange as he was left-handed. To get to the bottom of the case, the police launched a homicide investigation.

Matthew “Matt” Restelli’s Perpetrators Were Closely Related to Him

The authorities learned that the American Fork home where Matthew “Matt” Restelli was found dead belonged to his mother-in-law, Tracey Grist. Since Tracey and Matt’s wife, Kathryn, were present in the house during the shooting, they became the primary focus of the investigation. Upon digging deeper into Matt and Kathryn’s marriage, the detectives learned that they began drifting apart around 2020, allegedly due to financial struggles. It deteriorated further when Kathryn took her two kids to her mother’s home without informing Matt, nearly three weeks prior to the shooting. To get a clearer picture of what transpired on the fateful day, the investigators spoke with witnesses.

The authorities learned that Kathryn reportedly talked with a defense attorney and asked Matt to come to Utah to pick her and the children up. In his interview, Kathryn’s brother and Matt’s brother-in-law, Kevin Stanley Ellis, told the detectives that Matt arrived at the American Fork property on the evening of July 12, 2024. Kevin alleged that Matt tried to attack him with a knife, and that’s when he shot him in self-defense. However, after finding several inconsistencies in his story, such as the knife being in Matt’s right hand despite him being left-handed and Matt being shot in the back, the police arrested Kevin in connection with the homicide. They also found cocaine on his nightstand and in his system at the time of his arrest.

On July 19, Kevin was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree obstruction of justice, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, and drug possession. Moreover, the police arrested Kathryn Restelli and her mother, Tracey Marie Grist, in connection with Matt’s death. According to investigative reports, in early 2024, Tracey told Kathryn to leave Matt after Kathryn expressed regret about marrying him and having kids with him. When Kathryn moved in with her mother, Tracey allegedly gave her the idea of killing Matt and making it seem like self-defense. In order to go through with it, Tracey recruited Kevin Ellis, who ended up shooting him to death.

The Perpetrators Were Brought to Justice For Their Involvement in the Crime

Tracey Grist was also charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. However, in June 2025, she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. On the other hand, Kathryn Restelli pleaded guilty to murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. In exchange for a lesser sentence, she agreed to testify against her mother and brother in their respective trials. In September 2025, Kathryn’s sentencing hearing took place. Matthew Restelli’s mother, Diane Restelli, asked the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence. She took the stand and addressed Kathryn directly, stating, “Someday, I hope you understand the depth of your actions — but that will never bring Matt back. You stripped me of his presence. Your children will never experience this incredible father as they grow into adulthood.”

Ultimately, Kathryn received two terms of one to 15 years for the murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges and five years to life for the felony discharge of a firearm charge. She was ordered to serve the murder and firearm sentences consecutively, but was given credit for the 316 days she had already spent behind bars awaiting trial. Kathryn also expressed sorrow and regret, stating, “My heart breaks for his children, his family, his friends, and his community.” A few months later, in January 2026, Kevin Ellis was also found guilty of all the charges against him in connection with Matt’s death. On March 31, he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, two terms of zero to five years for domestic violence in the presence of a child, another zero to five years for possession of a firearm, and one to 15 years for obstruction of justice.

During Tracey’s trial in April 2026, Kathryn took the stand and testified against the defendant at length, detailing how she plotted the murder and hired Kevin to commit the homicide. The defense argued that Tracey was innocent and Kevin was solely responsible for the homicide. Meanwhile, the prosecution told the jury that the defendant covered up the house before the shooting to prevent Matt’s blood splattering on her furniture. In the end, she was convicted of murder, obstruction of justice with first-degree felony conduct, and criminal conspiracy. A couple of months later, in June 2026, she was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge and an additional 15 years for criminal conspiracy and five years each for two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

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