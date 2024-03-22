Why Did Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Separate?

With the recent release of the second season of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ season 2, the fans of the reality TV world have once again found themselves invested in the separation of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards. The latter’s status as one of the stars of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has only made the story much more attractive to the public. The events showcased in the Netflix show have provided a much-needed insight into their life as a couple, leaving many to wonder just what led to them being separated.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’s Separation Stemmed From a Build-Up of Underlying Issues

Since Kyle Richards first made her appearance in the very first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ her personal connections have always been a subject of much public interest. One thing that truly stood out to the world was her relationship with her real estate agent husband, Mauricio Umansky. Together, the couple was proud to be parents to four beautiful girls – Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Though Farrah’s biological father is actually Kyle’s first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, she never lacked any affection from Mauricio’s side.

When ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ premiered in late 2022, the world only became more aware of the close bond that the family of five had. As such, when speculations emerged in early 2023 that Mauricio and Kyle might be divorcing, the world was shocked. However, the two soon put an end to that news by sharing with the public that while they were indeed having some issues in their marriage, they were not getting a divorce.

However, in October 2023, Mauricio and Kyle told The People that she and Mauricio were now separated. However, she again insisted that the two were not looking for a legal end to their marriage and were still trying to figure things out. She has since shared that a lot of their troubles were filmed during the second season of the Netflix show as the thirteenth installment of the Bravo series. This was apparently because while they had tried to keep things on the low in the past, things were unraveling right in front of the cameras between them.

As for the reason behind the separation? Kyle shared more about the same on ‘The Today Show.’“I think there were certain things that were there that we had kind of been putting on the back burner for a long time. You know, you’re pregnant, and you’re breastfeeding. And then it was working and juggling the kids, and you kind of forget about it, and then it resurfaces again. And I think I just kind of came to a, I would say a breaking point, honestly. And I’ve gone through a lot. I lost my best friend, and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently,” she elaborated.

In the Netflix series, it becomes slightly more evident that the distance between Mauricio and Kyle had been building up for quite some time. With a rough year in the real estate market, MAurcio’s frustrations in almost every aspect of his life were building up, something that many around him had noticed. Moreover, the easy camaraderie that he and Kyle had seemingly shared seemed to be on a decline, with a lack of affectionate gestures and easy communication.

As it turns out, there was no single reason that led Mauricio and Kyle down a path of separation, but rather a combination of small reasons that the two decided to acknowledge and felt that a distance between them might be for the best. The couple had not shared the news for some time between their daughters and started by living in separate rooms within their home. However, soon, they decided to be more open about their struggles with those close to them, and in a memorable scene in the Netflix series, Mauricio revealed the situation to the eldest three of his daughters, who seemed heavily shocked by it all.

Mauricio shared that Kyle had told him that she wanted the separation to play out. “She said. ‘I think I need space.’ she said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated.'” This was followed by the real estate agent stating that he was trying to figure things out and that he might travel to Aspen, Colorado, for a month to try and clear his mind. Sophia shared how this seemed so sudden to her as she and her sisters had learned about the issues between their parents only a few months ago, and hence, the news of separation had taken her aback.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills Filmed?