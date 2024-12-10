Maxy Maligisa: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,’ also known as ‘The Great New Year Bake Off’ in the UK, takes this premise a step further. The show brings back contestants from previous seasons of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ and offers them a unique opportunity to re-enter the competition and vie for another title. In the seventh season, Marie-Therese “Maxy” Maligisa, who was first introduced in Season 13 of the original series, returned to the tent. Maxy brought her characteristic flair and dedication, making an impressive mark in the competition. Her creative twists on traditional recipes and her ability to balance flavor with intricate design earned the well-deserved winning title.

Maxy Maligisa Outperformed in All Three Rounds of the Competition

Marie-Therese “Maxy” Maligisa entered the season with a mix of nerves and determination. She viewed it as an opportunity to excel in each of the three challenges, and the judges had high expectations for her. In the first round, the task was to create a sweetly stacked religieuse, and Maxy took a creative approach by crafting a nativity scene-inspired design. While the flavors were well-executed and earned praise from the judges, she was unable to complete her decorations within the time limit. Though it was a bit of a setback, she remained resilient and focused on giving her best effort in the second round.

In the second round, contestants were challenged to showcase their technical skills by preparing a galette des rois. While the other competitors struggled, Maxy excelled, impressing the judges with her creation. They praised her galette for its ideal height, flawless color, and overall execution, earning her the top spot in this round. Encouraged by her success, she approached the final round with optimism. For the showstopper challenge, where contestants were tasked with creating a smash cake, she chose a lemon cake with mango and passion fruit coulis adorned with a beautifully designed phoenix. The judges were highly impressed with the flawless execution and the harmonious combination of flavors. Her exceptional performance throughout the competition earned her the winning title. Reflecting on her victory, Maxy shared, “This is definitely an amazing ending to my Bake Off story.”

Maxy Maligisa’s Family Traditions Have Inspired Her Culinary Skills

Originally from Sweden, Maxy Maligisa relocated to England during her childhood and spent her formative years in South-East London. Her culinary approach reflects a harmonious blend of influences from her Scandinavian roots and her multicultural upbringing. Fluent in Swedish, Swahili, and Lingála, her linguistic abilities mirror her diverse heritage. Her mother is Tanzanian, and her father has origins in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

Maxy completed her high school education at the City of London Academy in 2009 before moving on to City and Islington College, where she studied until 2011. Her passion for architecture led her to De Montfort University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in the field in 2014 with outstanding results. Committed to turning her enthusiasm into a profession, she gained hands-on experience as a RIBA Part 1 Architectural Assistant at Omega Partnership Limited during a brief stint from June to July 2015. Determined to deepen her expertise, she returned to De Montfort University to pursue further studies, successfully graduating in 2018.

Maxy Maligisa is Working as an Architectural Designer Today

Since 2022, Maxy Maligisa has been delighting her fans by sharing her culinary creations on Instagram, where her stunning cakes and delectable dishes showcase her artistry and passion. From intricate designs for family birthdays to festive treats for special occasions, she never misses an opportunity to bring joy to her loved ones through her baking. Her posts not only highlight her incredible skills but also reflect the deep love and care she pours into every creation. Her skills go beyond cooking as she is also an enthusiastic DIY-er who has worked on every corner of her home and often indulges in painting and crafts once in a while.

Alongside her growing social media presence, Maxy has been pursuing her professional dreams as an Architectural Designer at DASH, a sustainable architecture and structural engineering studio, a position she has held since February 2022. This role has given her the opportunity to combine her creative talents with her dedication to social responsibility, allowing her to make a positive impact through her work. Balancing her love for baking with a meaningful career, she continues to inspire both in the kitchen and in her profession.

