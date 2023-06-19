Maya Kowalski: Where is the Take Care of Maya Subject Now?

As a Henry Roosevelt documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Take Care of Maya’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, captivating, haunting, and tragic. That’s because it carefully chronicles the tale of Maya Kowalski, whose entire world turned upside down before she even stepped into adolescence due to a rare disease plus a messed up system. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about her — with a specific focus on her background, her experiences, her loss, as well as her current sanding — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Maya Kowalski?

Although born in 2006 as the elder of two to devoted nurse Beata and kind firefighter Jack Kowalski, Maya’s childhood was unfortunately not all blissful despite her receiving unwavering love. The truth is both she along with her two years younger brother Kyle were genuinely raised as cared for as possible, yet everything shattered apart when the former was merely nine in mid-2015. After all, she began experiencing not just asthma attacks but also severe headaches, followed by her feet curling inwards, lesions forming on her every limb, and her skin feeling like it was on fire.

Maya was thus rushed to a litany of doctors, only for none of them to be of any actual help — while some were truly confounded by her symptoms, at least a couple suggested it was all in her head. Thankfully, though, the youngster’s parents knew in their hearts she wasn’t faking her incessant whimpering for even a second and hence didn’t falter in their efforts to get her some treatment. That’s when nurse Beata’s extensive research led her to a rare neurological condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), driving her to book an appointment with a specialist in Tampa.