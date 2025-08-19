Mayfair Witches Season 3 Cast, Plot and Filming Update

AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches‘ have charted a wild ride over the course of the past two seasons. The show begins with the protagonist Rowan Fielding discovering her identity as a witch, hailing from a powerful magical family. However, this family of hers has long been linked with an evil spirit named Lasher. Season 2 delves deeper into the connection between the Mayfairs and Lasher, their intertwined history, and its fateful purpose. Thus, as Rowan’s relationship with the ancient spirit develops, her powers grow, reaching an unprecedented potential. Even though the second season wraps up the central storyline in a neat bow, much ambiguity persists regarding the fates of the characters. For the same reason, season 3 has been a highly anticipated affair. Fortunately, with filming beginning in Vancouver in October 2025 and predicted to be wrapped up by February 2026, fans can expect Mayfair Witches Season 3 to release sometime around mid-2026.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 Will Feature Salem, Massachusetts

So far, the trajectory of Rowan’s narrative shares a unique tie to the geographical locations of her adventures. Much of season 1, wherein the neurosurgeon learns of her witchy heritage, takes place in New Orleans. The Mayfairs have deep connections to the city, allowing more scope for intriguing storytelling. Likewise, as season 2 shifts perspective to Scotland, the family’s original homeland, the narrative gets to dive deeper into the family’s ancestral background with Lasher. In turn, as these elements are sharpened, the prospect opens up for Rowan to learn more about her own powers and possibly multiply them tenfold. Therefore, the fact that ‘Mayfair Witches’ season 3 is confirmed to feature storylines from Salem, Massachusetts, remains an exciting premise. In an official statement, showrunner Esta Spalding said, “A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.”

The new location opens up a world of possibilities for the narrative. At the moment, reports suggest that the center of this Salem-based plotline will revolve around the historical happenings that took place in the infamous town. Therefore, fans can expect the season to touch upon the more historical and folklore aspects of witchcraft. There’s a heavy chance that witch accusations, trials, and burnings will play a notable role. Whether or not this historical context will feed into the lore surrounding the Mayfair family or simply witches at large remains yet to be seen. Either way, with Rowan concluding season 2, inheriting even more power, it would be fun to relate the modern witch’s new adventures to the mythology of her historical ancestors.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 Welcomes an Additional Showrunner

When it comes to the cast of ‘Mayfair Witches’ season 3, things remain largely uncertain. Season 2 brought fairly ambiguous conclusions for multiple characters, pitching their futures on the show in an ambiguous light. Therefore, while fans can rest assured that lead actress Alexandra Daddario will reprise her role as Rowan, there’s less assurance for other members of the cast. Cast members like Ben Feldman (Lark) and Dennis Boutsikaris (Albrecht) are less likely to return given the resolved nature of their characters’ arcs. However, it has been confirmed that an exciting new addition will be joining the behind-the-scenes project. Reportedly, Thomas Schnauz, known for shows like ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ will be joining Esta Spalding as a co-showrunner for the new season. Thus, his creative collaboration promises great new things for the show.

Alternatively, one can make a few assumptions about the overarching cast for season 3. Since the new season will expand upon the existing lore of the show, we can expect a number of familiar faces to join the project. Furthermore, it’s likely that Tongayi Chirisa (Talamasca member Ciprien) will make a return. Similarly, we can also expect Harry Hamlin to be a part of season 3, though it remains uncertain whether he will continue to play only the role of Julien or also reprise his role as Courtland. As for Jack Huston, who embodies Lasher, things remain a bit more dubious. The character has been a staple of the show since the start. Yet, he also suffered a pretty damning mortal death in the previous season. Still, Lasher’s previous penchant for returning from the dead keeps hope alive for his character, and subsequently, the actor’s return.

Rowan May Cross Paths With New Witchy Families in Season 3

Across seasons 1 and 2, the Mayfairs are the central magic family that dominates the narrative. Therefore, Rowan has had little to no connection with other witches like herself, save for the ones related to her. However, season 3 promises to change that! The new season will reportedly see the introduction of “new spellbound families.” This means fans can expect to meet many new magical personalities. Although nothing definitive is known about the nature of these families yet, their witchy origins suggest riveting backgrounds for them. The season’s inclusion of storylines involving Salem already confirms a big divergence from Anna Rice’s original eponymous novels.

Therefore, it’s possible that these characters might be entirely new with no existing ties to the source material. Inversely, the opposite can also be true, bringing familiar literary faces to the screen. In the previous season, Julien set out on a menacing mission to find Lasher’s kids and drain them of their special magic. In turn, Rowan vows to use her newfound powers to stop her grandfather for good. This vague ending is sure to serve as an evident setup for season 3. Consequently, it’s likely that these new magical families will cross paths with Rowan in connection to the same storyline. Yet, while this inclusion promises new protagonists into the mix, there’s also always a possibility for new characters to become new adversaries in the Mayfair witch’s path.

