Medusa Season 2: Is Guarahi Based on a Real Drug?

In season 2 of ‘Medusa,’ Barbara Hidalgo encounters a new drug, one far more potent than anything she has ever tried before. This drug, created from a rare mushroom known as Guarahi, promises to transport one’s psyche to a world where all shades of personalities exist. Indeed, from the moment Barbara begins consuming it, she finds different versions of herself hidden in various corners of her mind. While some of these variations are compassionate, others prove to be spiteful and aggressive. Before long, Barbara becomes addicted to the Guarahi drug, and this dependency takes a toll on her professional and personal output. However, with the company’s future at stake, she has to figure out a way to market Guarahi before time runs out.

Guarahi is a Fictional Drug Invented in the Image of Psychedelic Mushrooms

Guarahi is a fictional mushroom-based drug created by the writing team of ‘Medusa’ specifically for the second season. Much like how the first season introduces us to another fictional drug named The Guide, Guarahi is a continuation of that trend, this time with a more thematic bent. Over time, we learn that Guarahi is a drug that can cause dissociations among people, and in Barbara’s case, it takes her psyche to a pre-amnesiac state. This detail is likely a nod to how many mushroom-based drugs have a specific compound named psilocybin, which is known to produce psychoactive effects and alter one’s perception upon consumption. The writers likely took this as a starting point in their development of Guarahi for narrative purposes, rather than using specific real-life references.

While many fans have drawn a connection between the fictional Medusa family and Colombia’s famous Char family, which is a powerful business and political dynasty based in Barranquilla, no such link has been confirmed. On the contrary, the actor Diego Trujillo, who plays the role of Damian Hidalgo, asserted that any potential similarities are pure coincidence and that neither Medusa nor any of its products are meant to resemble any real-life counterparts. This is important considering that the show focuses mostly on Medusa’s chemical and pharmaceutical departments, straying further away from any parallels to the Char family, which is most famous for its retail and supermarket chains.

The show’s take on addictive pharmaceutical products and their harmful effects connects to a larger commentary on social anxieties and injustices. That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that Guarahi is meant to be a reference to any real-life drug. The same goes for its origins, with the story depicting it as a medicinal mushroom used by indigenous tribes. This, too, is most likely a complete invention, as it allows the creative team to explore all shades of the plot beat without inviting unnecessary comparisons to reality. While the show does play on the viewers’ general assumptions and knowledge about mushroom-based drugs, the finer details remain fictional in nature.

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