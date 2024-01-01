Is Fun Island in Meg 2 Real?

In Ben Wheatley’s shark movie ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor and his group seek refuge on Fun Island, which is not far away from the surface point of the Mariana Trench. Jonas and others end up on the island and try to save the inhabitants of the place from not only three megalodon sharks but also a giant octopus that creates havoc in the place. Fun Island is depicted as a heaven-like destination for tourists to relax and spend their vacation with joy. The beaches on the island, although infested by the sharks, are picturesque, adding to the region’s appeal!

Fun Island: Real or Fictional?

Fun Island is not a real island. The production department of the movie set up the fictional region in Phuket, a mountainous island in the Andaman Sea. The scenes set on Fun Island are mainly filmed in Paradise Beach, one of the renowned party destinations in Phuket. The crew built a 200-metre jetty and a restaurant setting on the beach for filming purposes. Although Fun Island is not real, Paradise Beach can boast everything the fictional island has in the film. The tourist destination includes the 92-meter-long Paradise Beach and 50-meter-long Chilli Beach.

Paradise Beach is nothing short of a scenic getaway destination for tourists from all across the world. The place has four bars and a restaurant, a diving center, kayaking and snorkeling services, etc. Paradise Beach is also known for the parties conducted on full moon, half moon, and new moon days. These “moon festivals” attract tourists arriving in Thailand across any year. The destination is only around seven kilometers away from Pa Tong, a beach resort town on the west coast of Phuket. The sandy, crescent beach in the region attracts visitors with its raucous nightlife scene that features several attractions, ranging from nightclubs to cabaret.

Renowned as the “Pearl of the Andaman Sea,” Phuket is famous for turquoise water bays and captivating lagoons, which make the region a significant holiday destination for tourists visiting Thailand. The place also hosts several high-end resorts and spas for visitors. As the biggest island in Thailand, it is surrounded by several fascinating beaches, such as, in addition to Paradise and Pa Tong, Rawai, Karon, Kamala, Kata Yai, Kata Noi, and Mai Khao. Laem Phromthep viewpoint, which is located in the southern part of Phuket, is renowned for featuring some of the most beautiful sunsets seen in the country.

Since megalodon sharks now only exist in films, tourists can celebrate a part of their lives in Phuket without fear. Diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing, or canoeing enthusiasts may find the island as good as Fun Island.

