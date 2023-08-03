Where Was Meg 2: The Trench Filmed?

Based on the 1999 novel ‘The Trench’ by Steve Alten and the sequel to the 2018 film ‘The Meg,’ ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ is an action-adventure horror movie helmed by Ben Wheatley and set four years after the events of the original film. The narrative follows Jonas Taylor and Jiuming as they lead a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest parts of the ocean. However, their research turns into a life-threatening one due to a mining operation, which forces them to fight for their survival.

Surrounded by numerous colossal Megs, the group of scientists must outsmart and outswim their deadly predators in a thrilling race against time. Featuring brilliant performances by Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis, the science fiction mystery film mostly unfolds in the open waters and beaches, which makes one wonder if it was actually shot in the ocean or not. Well, we have gathered the necessary details to put your curiosities to bed!

Meg 2: The Trench Filming Locations

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ was filmed in England, California, Thailand, and China, particularly in Watford, Los Angeles County, Phuket, and Hong Kong. As per reports, principal photography for the sci-fi thriller film commenced in late January 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Jason Statham starrer!

Watford, England

The shooting of a significant chunk of ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ took place in the town of Watford in the home county of Hertfordshire in England. To be specific, the production team took over two huge water tanks at the Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden AKA Leavesden Studios situated on Warner Drive in Watford’s residential and commercial area of Leavesden.

Spread across more than 400,000 square feet, the film studio complex is home to a total of 19 sound stages of different sizes, two of the largest water tanks in Europe, and a backlot of more than 55 acres of available space. All these amenities, especially the water tanks, make it a suitable filming site for a production like ‘Meg 2: The Trench.’

Los Angeles County, California

A significant portion of ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ was also taped in Los Angeles County, including the city of Los Angeles. The filming unit reportedly utilized the facilities of the Warner Brothers Burbank Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city of Burbank. The film studio consists of 37 different sound stages, plenty of production office space, a 2,000,000-gallon water tank in stage 16, and a variety of exterior sets, making it an ideal production location for different kinds of film and TV projects. Over the years, Los Angeles County has hosted the production of ‘Tenet,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Red Eye,’ ‘In Time,’ and ‘Die Hard.’

Phuket, Thailand

During the later stages of the production of ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ the production team traveled to the mountainous island of Phuket in Thailand. The cast and crew members were spotted taping several key beach scenes on some of the real-life beaches on the island. A few of the many beaches on the island are Patong Beach, Nai Yang Beach, Karon Beach, and Freedom Beach.

Hong Kong, China

Additional portions of ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ were also recorded in the city and special administrative region of Hong Kong in China. For the shooting of an explosive scene, Wu Jing volunteered to strap a camera to himself to get an up-close shot of the actual explosion. Thanks to his efforts, the production team was able to capture an immersive experience of the action scene.

