Why Did Megan Leave Love Island Games? Where is She Now?

With its very first season, ‘Love Island Games’ easily established that one can never be prepared for the next twist. Featuring some of our favorites from the ‘Love Island’ franchise, the reality show has easily claimed a place in the hearts of a huge number of people. One of the most notable contestants in the early days of season 1 that we could not get enough of was Megan Barton-Hanson. Known for her participation in ‘Love Island UK’ season 4, the reality TV star’s romance with Kyra Green and her past with Eyal Booker quickly helped her become one of the most notable villa residents. As such, viewers were quite taken aback when she suddenly disappeared from the show with no in-depth explanation for the same. Naturally, the world is eager to know the reasons behind the same!

Megan Barton-Hanson Had to Leave Love Island Due to Medical Reasons

The departure of Megan Barton-Hanson was first mentioned briefly in episode 11 of ‘Love Island Games’ season 1 when narrator Iain Stirling told the viewers about the same. Perhaps the most affected by the development was Kyra Green, who had been paired with her at the time, though the couple was indeed facing some trouble following Megan’s allegedly flirty actions with Eyal Booker. Prior to Megan’s departure, Kyra shared how she wanted to sort out her issues with Megan.

“It’s definitely upsetting … just obviously on different pages, and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here,” Kyra had been heard saying. However, the official confirmation of Megan’s failing health and unintended departure blindsided her on-screen partner. “I feel like I’m in shock. I thought she was going to walk in tonight and be like whatever…”

So, why exactly did Megan have to leave the show? The reasons can be traced back to her health struggles in September 2023, when she had publically opened up about her Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) diagnosis. The timing certainly overlaps with when the production of ‘Love Island Games’ season 1 had been taking place. Likely after her exit from the show, Megan made use of Instagram stories to seek any possible help for her medical problem.

“Which of my queens have ever suffered from Pelvic inflammatory disease? I’d never heard of it, but [I] think I may have had my first experience,” Megan posted. “I’ve not had pain/fever quite like it the last 5 days have been hell… If you have good Essex/London-based gynecologist recommendations, please let me know any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it from reoccurring.” A PID diagnosis is usually given in the case of an infection of female reproductive organs. Those suffering from this can experience severe pain, which is likely the reason why Megan decided to leave the show and focus on bettering her health.

Megan Barton-Hanson is Now a Columnist

As of writing, Megan Barton-Hanson does seem to be doing better. The reality TV star has not yet shared an update about her medical status, but her fans are hopeful that she is recovering well. Presently, she has been more than happy to promote her recent appearance in the ‘Love Island’ franchise and seems to hold fond memories of contestants like Liberty Poole, Kyra Green, and Imani Wheeler. However, it does not seem like she has been dating anyone in recent days.

Professionally, Megan has been doing impressively well. The Peacock show cast member has her own podcast called “You Come First,” which viewers can listen to on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Additionally, Megan is affiliated with Vice as a Columnist, having written my Lifestyle articles for the magazine. Moreover, Megan often posts exclusive content on platforms like OnlyFans. She is also quite popular on Instagram with over 1.5 million followers.

