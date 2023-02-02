Meghan Verikas: Where is Abuse Survivor Now?

Although Meghan Verikas noticed Leon Jacob’s violent streak early into their relationship, she was ready to ignore the signs if only to keep her then-boyfriend, Leon, happy. However, at the beginning of 2017, Meghan decided she had enough and was ready to leave him for good. ‘Dateline: Twisted in Texas’ chronicles the issues that followed right after the breakup and how Leon conspired to end Meghan’s life once and for all. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

Who Is Meghan Verikas?

When Meghan initially moved to Houston, Texas, she was overwhelmed by the big city life and took some time to settle in. However, she soon met successful doctor Leon Jacob and fell head over heels in love with him. Initially, Leon seemed pretty sweet as he showered her with compliments and gifts. On top of it, he also appeared quite protective of Meghan, and she later mentioned that Leon made her feel quite special.

Meghan and Leon’s relationship seemed to advance at an alarming pace, as the latter soon opened a joint bank account in the couple’s name. Besides, they even co-signed a lease before moving into an apartment together. While Meghan believed that most of these things were happening sooner than she expected, she chose to go with the flow as Leon appeared to be the perfect partner. Yet, it did not take Leon long to show signs of his violent streak, as Meghan noticed how he would get irritated and enraged at the smallest of issues.

Moreover, Leon appeared to lose his temper if things did not go his way, which naturally created some distance between the couple. Still, Meghan dreamt of a better future with her then-boyfriend and chose to ignore such signs to keep themselves happy. Nevertheless, the issues kept growing, and by January 2017, Meghan decided to break it off with Leon and move on with her life. Although the Houston-based doctor vehemently objected to such a decision, he soon realized that begging and pleading would not make Meghan stay.

Consequently, Leon began stalking his ex-girlfriend incessantly and even ended up confronting her at her workplace. Apart from ambushing Meghan on the road and turning up at her house, Leon made it difficult for her to break out of the lease they had signed together and created issues when asked to share the money in their joint account. Unfortunately, Meghan preferred to keep her personal problems out of the workplace, and when polite requests failed to work, she was forced to get a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Sadly, that did not deter Leon.

Leon began mailing threatening letters before hatching a plan to end Meghan’s life once and for all. At that time, Leon was in a relationship with veterinary doctor Valerie McDaniel, who was previously married and wanted her ex-husband gone. Realizing they had the chance to kill two birds with a stone, the couple approached a supposed hitman and asked him to carry out a hit on Meghan Verikas. However, the man they approached soon disappeared with the advance payment, and Leon asked bail bondsman Michael Kubosh to track him down.

When Michael got a clear picture of the sinister plot, he refused to be a part of it and revealed it all to the police. He even helped officers track down the man Leon had initially approached, and the police soon decided to launch an undercover operation. As part of the operation, a policeman playing the role of a hitman met Leon and Valerie, who asked him to kill Meghan. On top of it, Valerie also added an extra hit, as she wanted her ex-husband dead.

Interestingly, the cops staged a fake kidnapping and took pictures of Meghan in a restrained state to make Leon believe she was dead. On the other hand, they informed Valerie that her husband had met a tragic end. This ruse was effective enough to document their initial reactions, and soon the police revealed the operation before taking the couple into custody.

Where Is Meghan Verikas Now?

When Leon was presented in court, Meghan built up her courage to face her abuser and testify against him at his trial. Her testimony proved integral to Leon’s conviction, and she even gave a powerful victim’s statement after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in 2018. However, since then, Meghan has embraced privacy and prefers to keep her personal life under wraps.

Reports in 2020 mentioned that Meghan was residing in Houston, Texas, and working as the general manager of the Holiday Inn Houston Downtown. There were also unconfirmed rumors about her being married, as she went by the name of Meghan Feeney. Although sources claim that she still holds the same job, there are indications that she might have gone back to her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as of writing. However, due to her preference for privacy, Meghan’s relationship status remains unclear to this day.

