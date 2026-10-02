Are Meinou and Marc-Vincent From Love is Blind Netherlands Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Netherlands’ has always shown that when love endures between two people, they can overcome the friction that comes their way. The connection formed in the pods is only the foundation, while the attraction and the way a couple handles real life are what truly test a relationship. In season 1, Meinou Diana and Marc-Vincent were confident about how far their relationship could go. They felt that the physical attraction between them would help them deal with almost anything, but things were not quite that simple. It was during their very first argument that they realized the experiment would test their relationship on all fronts.

Meinou Diana and Marc-Vincent Had Their First Argument at the End of The Retreat

From the very first date Meinou Diana and Marc-Vincent had, they felt that they could be right for each other. After coming out of the pods, Meinou even told her friends that she had never laughed as much as she did with him. At the same time, she was exploring other connections, including one with Ludo Jacobs. While Marc made her feel like she could wind down and be herself, Ludo excited her in a different way. However, during one of her conversations with Marc, she naturally told him that she had started liking him more. He was ecstatic and told her he was ready to tear through the pods and come and kiss her. Meinou eventually ended her connection with Ludo.

The newly engaged couple’s first meeting was just as electric, and they quickly felt physically comfortable around each other. However, Marc was not pleased when he learned that Ludo had asked Meinou to come and hang out with him, feeling that it was somewhat inappropriate. On the last day of their retreat, after Marc and Meinou returned from spending time with the other cast members, he told her that she should also be asking him tough questions and having uncomfortable conversations with him. Whether it was because of what he had heard from others or simply his own concerns, Marc was insistent about it. Meinou did not appreciate being told how she should conduct herself. She told him that she did not like being asked to behave in one way or another. It became their first real argument and seemed to test the ease and smoothness they had experienced in their relationship until then.

Meinou and Marc-Vincent’s Relationship May Have Fallen Apart

Meinou and Marc-Vincent were one of the couples admired by the others during the retreat. However, moments such as their first argument also made viewers question whether they had what it would take for the long run. Their relationship was only going to face more tests as the experiment progressed, and once they entered the real world, the challenges could become even more complicated. Another factor they would have had to navigate was distance, with Meinou based in Amsterdam and Marc-Vincent in Rotterdam. Although the cities are relatively close, maintaining a relationship while living in different places could still create logistical challenges. From what was shown, it was unclear whether they were fully prepared for everything that came with taking their relationship beyond the experiment. Neither Meinou nor Marc-Vincent has publicly dropped any clear hints about where their relationship stands today, leaving their current status uncertain.

Meinou is Helping People as a Career Coach and Marc-Vincent is a Private Person

Meinou Diana has built her career around helping people make decisions about their studies and careers. She studied Applied Psychology at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, graduating in 2021, and later completed training in career coaching at NONONS. From 2020 to 2025, she worked at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences as a career adviser, coach, trainer and developer. She also worked as a freelance career coach at the University of Amsterdam and has experience with training and training acting through De Federatie. Since March 2025, Meinou has been working independently as a career adviser, focusing on coaching, training and professional development. She loves to surf and her trips to places like Barcelona and Spain show that she is always looking for her next adventure.

Read More: Are Jaslynn and Ludo From Love is Blind Netherlands Still Together?