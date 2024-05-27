Melanie Martin: Where is Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancée Now?

While there’s no denying Aaron Carter went through a lot of ups and downs in life before sadly passing away at 34 in November 2022, he always tried to be there for his son, Prince Lyric. This much has actually even been indicated in ID’s ‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter,’ a four-part documentary series delving deep into the rooted dysfunctional lives of these brothers. And caught in the middle of it for a while was Melanie Martin — the former’s once-fiancee, the mother of his child, as well as the woman to now be shining a light upon who he truly was.

Melanie Martin Had a Whirlwind Romance with Aaron Carter

It was in late 2019 when Melanie first came across Aaron on Instagram, only for them to soon fall head over heels, move in together, and even become social media official in January 2020. “He was just so genuine, silly, passionate, and fun,” she candidly stated in the aforementioned original. “When I first met him, he was taking his [me ntal health-related] medication normally.” However, per her accounts, she noticed a change quite early on despite hi m never revealing too much about his past ordeals and her not paying asu much attention to them as she should have.

The truth is Melanie and Aaron had an extremely tumultuous relationship, yet she genuinely believed they could make things work in the long run since they loved each other with all their hearts. But alas, in March 2020, their troubles became public as she was arrested from their Los Angeles home for alleged physical domestic violence, only for the charge to ultimately be dismissed. She has since claimed her beau had dialed 911 following a heated argument between them, but no form of violence had actually occurred, which is how they soon managed to get together again.

In fact, Aaron proposed in June of the same year, just for them to continue having an on-and-off bond even after they’d welcomed their son Prince Lyric Carter into this world on November 22, 2021. The couple called off their engagement a week after their rainbow baby’s birth before confirming they were back together in December, only to split up and reconnect again months later in 2022. Their interpersonal affinity was reportedly so turbulent they actually ended up losing custody of Prince for a while, which sent the former into a deeper spiral because he’d avowed to be a great father.

In the end, on November 5, 2022, after Aaron had already long asked Melanie to leave and never return, he accidentally drowned in his bathtub following drug use — difluoroethane plus alprazolam. “Aaron my darling, I miss you so much my Angel,” she penned on Instagram around ten days later. “I don’t know how I can go on with out you, but I hope you can give me that strength somehow 💔🙏🙏👼 I will miss you forever like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies.” Then, once his cause of death was made public, she candidly told TMZ, “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me… I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day.”

Melanie Martin is a Proud Mother and Public Figure

From what we can tell, Melanie is based in Los Angeles, California, at the moment, where she appears to be moving on from the past to the best of her abilities while still keeping Aaron alive in her heart. In fact, she has since managed to regain custody of Prince, whom she is raising as a proud single mother, all the while ensuring that both he and the world know his father was a talented, good man. Moreover, it appears as if she now serves as an influencer by not only being active on all social media platforms but also running the Love Apparel and Beauty brand under her late love’s name. She even has an OnlyFans as well as a Patreon.

Read More: Lou Pearlman: How Did the Talent Manager Die?