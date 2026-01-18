Melissa Rocuba Murder: Where is Bruno Rocuba Now?

In the episode titled ‘Melissa Rocuba’s Final Moments’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ the primary focus is on the killing of Melissa Rocuba, a married mother of two and grandmother of two, in Pennsylvania in August 2013. Although it was deemed an accidental death initially, the investigators uncovered new pieces of evidence that led them straight to the perpetrator. Featuring insightful and emotional interviews with Melissa’s loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation, the documentary provides a detailed account of the entire case.

Melissa Rocuba Was on Life Support For a Few Days Before Her Tragic Passing

Born in the late 1960s in Bristol, Pennsylvania, to Joseph White and Virginia Stilwell Twombly, Melissa Marie Rocuba was raised in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, alongside her sister, Joann Shockley. The Middle Township High School graduate went on to marry Bruno Rocuba, with whom she shared two daughters — Sabrina and Chelsea “Cicio” Rocuba. Apart from being a doting mother, she loved spending time at the casino and the beach in her free time. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. As she became a grandmother to Gregory and Emily, Melissa spent her time with them and became a “stay-at-home” grandma, residing in Simpson, Pennsylvania.

Her seemingly fulfilling life was suddenly cut short in August 2013. On August 6, Cicio, who resided next door to her parents, received a call from her father, who claimed that her mother had suffered a critical injury in an accident. Melissa was found shot in the head inside the house. When the authorities rushed to the scene, she was airlifted to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and placed on life support. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, her condition failed to improve. Thus, her family decided to remove her from life support on August 10, 2013. Meanwhile, the police launched a homicide investigation.

Melissa Rocuba’s Killer Claimed That Her Death Was an Accident

Bruno Rocuba told the authorities that he had shot his wife, Melissa Rocuba, accidentally and called 911 himself. He had shot himself in the left hand, too, with the same shot that killed his wife. He was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injury. The next day after the shooting incident, Bruno walked the detectives through his house and told them what happened. He claimed that he had his .40 caliber pistol on the nightstand beside the bed. “I reached over. I grabbed it. My wife was sitting on the bed on that side. I was on this side. And I pulled the trigger by accident.” In another version of his story, he told the authorities that he and Melissa had been fighting when he accidentally shot her.

According to reports, Bruno changed his story multiple times within the first 24 hours, making him suspicious in the police’s eyes. Following Melissa’s passing, Bruno reportedly got rid of her belongings immediately, including her beloved dog, Zeus. More suspicions were raised when he began dating Tonia Wilczewski just a few months later. Still, the authorities had no incriminating evidence against Bruno, preventing them from charging him with any crime. Several years later, in 2020, the homicide case was reopened. This time, audio and video footage of Melissa’s last movements were examined. It indicated that the couple got into a heated altercation on the night of the shooting. With enough evidence against Bruno, the detectives arrested him on June 3, 2022, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Melissa Rocuba.

Bruno Rocuba is Currently Incarcerated at a Pennsylvania Prison Facility

Less than two years after his arrest, Bruno Rocuba pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on May 28, 2024, in connection with the 2013 shooting death of Melissa Rocuba. His sentencing hearing took place several months later, on January 8, 2025. During the hearing, Melissa’s father, Joseph White, took the stand and addressed the convict. “You have no idea the pain you’ve caused me. I have a hole in my heard that can never be fixed,” he stated.

Bruno also took the stand and tried to apologize to Melissa’s family and friends. He explained, “I loved Melissa. I don’t expect you to forgive me. I don’t forgive myself.” Ultimately, he was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison for shooting his wife, Melissa, to death. As of today, the 60-year-old killer is serving his sentence at State Correctional Institution – Laurel Highlands in Somerset, Pennsylvania, with his parole eligibility scheduled for 2035.

