Memory (2023): Is the Jessica Chastain Film Based on a True Story?

‘Memory’ opens with a woman named Sylvia participating in an AA meeting, hinting at the burdens of stress and personal trauma she carries. The story takes a shift when Saul, a high school acquaintance dealing with dementia, re-enters her life and Sylvia becomes Saul’s primary caregiver, unraveling a multifaceted relationship colored by the fact that Saul played a key role in Sylvia’s early traumas. The film explores the challenges of caregiving and the reverberations of shared history.

Breaking away from conventional narrative structures, ‘Memory’ continually surprises its audience. Instead of dwelling on off-screen incidents that shaped the characters, the story brings them together for a journey of reconnection and personal growth, steering clear of the pitfalls of revenge-focused narratives. Michel Franco’s direction and the remarkable performances by Jessica Chastain as Sylvia and Peter Sarsgaard as Saul elevate the film into a poignant human story. The authenticity of the emotions portrayed prompts viewers to question whether the narrative is rooted in reality.

What Makes ‘Memory’ Seem Like a True Story?

‘Memory’ is not based on a true story. Michel Franco, who serves as both the director and writer for the film, revealed that the idea originated from an image of a man at a high school reunion following the protagonist home. As he began writing, the narrative unfolded organically, and a conversation with his sister influenced the development of a love story that explores the connection between two broken and troubled individuals who find comfort in each other.

When asked if Franco had drawn inspiration from real-life individuals in creating the characters of Sylvia and Saul, he acknowledged that he had been influenced by a few people he knew. He said, “I have a very close friend who had been dealing for years with both his in-laws who had advanced stage dementia, and he would tell me stories, details, and that stayed with me. The same with sex or child abuse — I know a couple of people who survived that. It’s not firsthand… But really, this is my eighth movie, and I shot another already since making this one. If I keep the pace of a movie a year or every other year, I have to start being resourceful and look for inspiration elsewhere. There’s a limit to yourself.”

Dementia is a genuine and prevalent health condition affecting numerous individuals, characterized by a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It encompasses various symptoms, including memory loss, impaired communication, and difficulty with problem-solving. In ‘Memory,’ Saul’s struggle with dementia is portrayed authentically, shedding light on the emotional and psychological toll it takes on individuals and their loved ones. Michel Franco, the director, has openly shared that the fear of losing one’s mind is among his greatest fears, a sentiment shared by many. This adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film, as it explores the universal fears and vulnerabilities associated with the human experience.

What distinguishes ‘Memory’ and contributes to its authenticity is the nuanced exploration of rich and unexplainable human feelings, particularly those on the positive spectrum. For example, Sylvia is grappling with her challenges, and in Saul’s dementia, she discovers a unique opportunity to liberate herself from the burdens of her past, embracing each day anew. The film skillfully challenges conventional portrayals of the patient-caregiver dynamic prevalent in movies. It presents caregiving as a multifaceted journey filled with both moments of joy and frustration. ‘Memory’ stands out as a narrative unafraid to confront life’s uncomfortable truths, depicting a story penned with unreserved honesty.

Michel Franco’s distinctive filmmaking style and the authentic atmosphere he establishes on set contribute significantly to the movie’s relatability, making it feel like the story of an ordinary person one might encounter in daily life. An illustrative example is Jessica Chastain taking on the responsibility of styling her hair and personally selecting Sally’s wardrobe from Target. Franco’s minimal use of heavy makeup for his characters and fostering continuous conversations among the actors provide them the space to organically develop their characters also allows for the creation of a cinematic landscape that renders the world of Saul and Sylvia genuinely believable.

Although ‘Memory’ is not grounded in a true story, the inclusion of various plot developments, character specificities, and the adept use of filmmaking techniques collectively contribute to its strong foundation in reality. The film comes to life through the compelling performances of the actors and the well-crafted characters envisioned by Franco. This blend of skilled storytelling and authentic portrayals distinguishes the film as a refreshing and rewarding creative endeavor that resonates with viewers.

