Is Merv a True Story? Is He Based on a Real Dog?

Prime Video’s romantic comedy film, ‘Merv,’ follows the story of the titular dog who is revealed to be suffering from depression. It turns out that his owners, Anna and Russ, have split up, and Merv is suffering from the emotional toll of their broken relationship. When the vet tells them that depression can be deadly for a dog, Russ plans a trip to Florida to cheer up the dog. Unexpectedly, Anna joins them too, and the events of that week change everything for the trio. Directed by Jessica Swale, the movie presents a heartfelt and emotional story that may ring true with the experiences of many viewers. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Merv Addresses Real Issues in Contemporary Relationships

‘Merv’ is an entirely fictional story written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart, but it touches upon an issue that resonates with real life. Matt Baer, who produced the film alongside Roma Downey, spoke with the AM FM Magazine about how the film’s “contemporary” premise represents something that many people have experienced in their lives. He said, “There are millions of people post-COVID who now share custody of their dog. This is relatable. And it’s about watching a family go through real emotional struggles, but how actual love—between parents, a child, and in this case the dog—brings the best out of people.” Zooey Deschanel, who plays Anna, also discussed how many people she knows have shared custody of their pets and experienced ups and downs that are realistically reflected in the movie.

While Russ and Anna’s conflict propels the plot of the movie, the primary focus is on Merv. To bring Merv to life on the screen, director Jessica Swale wanted a dog that could convey the emotional weight of Merv through its eyes. She also noted that it was essential to have a dog of the right size, so the actors and the dog could fit in the same frame without requiring too many adjustments. Giving the example of a dachshund, she said that while they are “super cute,” they are also “really impractical to shoot emotional scenes with.” After looking around the country, the filmmakers eventually found the perfect lead character in their trainer’s dog, Gus, a terrier mix, who was rescued from an animal shelter. Gus proved to be a proficient actor who not only exhibited strong discipline but also brought the emotional depth that the filmmakers had been looking for. Still, the cast and crew noted that working with dogs is an entirely different experience from working with human actors.

Charlie Cox, who plays Russ, also explained how working with Merv, whom he called “incredibly professional,” was a different experience. He and Deschanel discussed the fact that Merv, being a trained dog, was so disciplined that when the scene required him to act happy and chaotic, they had to bring in a stunt double named Captain Chaos. The actors also talked about the unexpected challenges that come with having several dogs in the same scene, and how they had to find a way to work through the chaos to achieve the desired scenes. Despite all this, they thoroughly enjoyed working on the movie, especially having Merv as a co-star.

Jessica Swale Wanted to Present an Important Issue in a New Light

While the shared custody of the dog serves as the primary conflict of the story, the film also briefly explores the topic of infertility. Halfway through the movie, it is revealed that a major cause of Russ and Anna’s split was the discovery that she is infertile. Director Jessica Swale revealed that she wanted to address the subject because she has also experienced what Anna goes through in the movie. However, she didn’t want to portray it as a grim and depressing world, which means the end of the world for the characters. She tried to present it through a lens that reveals that being infertile and not being able to have children is not everything in a person’s life.

She felt that a rom-com would be a great way to address this because it won’t take the usual route. It would present something real and relatable to the audience, but do so in a way that is heartfelt and a minor part of the story, rather than being at the center of everything. At the end of the day, it is Anna and Russ’ love for each other that matters more, and that’s what the director wanted people to take away from it. She and the cast wish for people to enjoy the film for its humor, heart, holiday spirit, romance, and above all, for the cute dog, Merv, who is the center of attraction in the film, and deservedly so.

