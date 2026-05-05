Mervin Magee Murder: Where is Melvin Milender Now?

In the episode titled ‘Mardi Gras Murder’ of A&E’s ‘Homicide Squad New Orleans,’ the primary focus is on the tragic killing of 25-year-old Mervin Magee during the Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February 2024. With limited evidence at the crime scene, the detectives turned to surveillance footage, which led them to an unlikely suspect. The documentary features exclusive and insightful interviews with Mervin’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to get to the bottom of the case.

Mervin Magee Was Killed During the Mardi Gras Weekend in the French Quarter Neighborhood

On January 3, 1999, Jerilynn M. Rogers and Mervin Joseph Barthelemy welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world in the form of Mervin Joseph Magee. Growing up, he was accompanied by many siblings, including A’miracle Barthelemy, London Barthelemy, Sheliah Magee, Madysen Barthelemy, Erice Rogers, Kingston Brock, Aniya Barthelemy, D’Vyne Barthelemy, Montae Barthelemy, Semaj Buckley, and Ja’mia Freeman. The native of Port Sulphur, Mervin, was living in the census-designated place of Marrero, situated just south of New Orleans. His dreams of becoming a rapper and an entrepreneur were shattered when fate intervened in the early hours of February 10, 2024.

While the French Quarter was busy celebrating the Mardi Gras weekend, the 800 block near the intersection of Chartres and Dumaine streets in the area became a crime scene. When the authorities rushed to the site following a reported shooting incident around 1:45 am, they found 25-year-old Mervin dead on the street. The cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds. As the detectives inspected the area around the remains, they discovered four rifle casings. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched immediately.

Mervin Magee’s Alleged Killer Was Apprehended With the Help of CCTV Footage

As part of the investigation, the detectives went through the surveillance footage of the time of the shooting. They noticed that Mervin was talking with the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger moments before he was suddenly shot multiple times. The vehicle was then seen fleeing away from the scene. Right before the shooting, Mervin was accompanied by a relative, who called 911, and another man who left the scene a few seconds earlier. On February 12, the police identified the second man and interviewed him. Unfortunately, not much came out of the conversation with him.

The following day, the investigators returned to the French Quarter to canvas businesses near the crime scene for video evidence. After spotting several distinct features of the suspect’s vehicle, such as dark rims and a racing stripes pattern, the New Orleans Police Department received a tip from the State Police as they spotted the Challenger, which had swapped license plates over the previous few months. The vehicle was registered to a Marrero address linked to Mervin Magee. The detectives found clear footage of Melvin eating a pizza at St. Louis Market, which closely resembled the suspect’s driver’s license photo.

Thus, on February 17, an arrest warrant was issued against Mervin. His cell phone records matched the movements of the suspect seen in the security footage, tying him to the crime scene. Finally, on February 29, he was arrested without incident and held at the Jefferson Parish Detective Bureau. Eventually, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mervin Magee. As of today, he is awaiting his murder trial at a Louisiana County jail cell.

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