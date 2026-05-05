Raynard Williams Jr. Murder: Where is Kymani Wyatt Now?

The episode titled ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ of A&E’s ‘Homicide Squad New Orleans’ delves deep into the unexpected and tragic killing of 15-year-old Raynard Williams Jr. in a New Orleans street in March 2024. The homicide sent shockwaves across the entire community, while grief took over Raynard’s entire family and friends. As the detectives investigated the gruesome crime, they reviewed surveillance footage of the area that revealed the shocking actions of the perpetrator. The documentary features insightful and emotional interviews with Raynard’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to get to the bottom of the case.

Raynard Williams Jr. Was Killed After Walking His Sister Home

Born on December 23, 2008, Raynard L “Dooda” Williams Jr. was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, by a loving and caring set of parents — Raynard L. Williams Sr. and Anndrea Q. Robinson — alongside his siblings Ryda, Ray’Anna, Caden, and Rivers. The L. B. Landry High School student was passionate about several things, including rapping, dancing, and playing video games. Raynard also loved playing basketball, so much so that he hoped to be part of his high school team soon.

Unfortunately, his bright future and aspirations came to an abrupt end on the evening of March 18, 2024. After walking his younger sister, Ray’Anna Williams, home from school, he was walking at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Murl Street in New Orleans with a friend of his when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. When the authorities rushed to the scene of the crime, they found 15-year-old Raynard dead, with the cause of death being multiple gunshot wounds to his back and head. During the inspection of the crime scene, the detectives found a flashlight nearby, some shrapnel, and multiple .9mm casings across the street from where Raynard’s remains were found.

The Alleged Killer of Raynard Williams Jr. Caused a Car Accident Before His Arrest

As part of the investigation, the police interviewed Raynard Williams Jr.’s friends and family to understand the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. According to the witness who was with Raynard at the time of the shooting, Raynard got a call from his sister, whom he picked up and walked home. The two friends then began walking to the witness’ house when someone began shooting at them. The detectives then began looking at the surveillance footage of the nearby area, which indicated that the suspect was driving a red car and following Raynard before killing him. On March 21, 2024, the investigation led them to a gas station near the crime scene, where the red car stopped by about 20 minutes before the homicide.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the gas station, they noticed that the red car had damage to the passenger-side bumper. Thus, a BOLO was issued for the suspect’s car to the rest of the officers in the police department. The owner of the car was identified as Kymani Wyatt. A few days later, on March 26, the lead detective spotted the red car parked outside a residence on the 3600 block of De Armas Street and called for backup. As the officers strategically parked nearby, Kymani got into his car and led the authorities on a high-speed chase that resulted in a collision with another vehicle, driven by an off-duty police officer and his family. As per reports, the suspect also threw a 40 caliber pistol away after the car crash.

Kymani Wyatt is Waiting For His Homicide Trial to Begin

After the accident, Kymani was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated flight from a police officer. Since he had endured a critical injury to his eye, he was taken to the hospital, where he recovered from his injuries. Meanwhile, the detectives obtained a search warrant for his property and cell phone. Although the search of his house didn’t yield any evidence tying him to Raynard’s killing, his cell phone placed him at the crime scene on the fateful night.

For the next few months, Kymani remained in custody for evading police and causing an accident. Finally, on June 12, 2024, he was finally charged with the second-degree murder of Raynard Williams Jr. At the time, he was awaiting a hearing on the previous charges against him. As of today, he is still awaiting his murder trial while spending time behind bars at a Louisiana County jail.

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