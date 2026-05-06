Travis Hobbs Murder: Where is Rechitha Jackson Now?

In January 2024, the police responded to a call about a shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man sitting in his car who had been shot. He was identified as Travis Hobbs, a local resident. The police focused on the area where his remains had been found and soon discovered a clue that led them in the right direction. The episode titled ‘A Mother’s Betrayal’ from Netflix’s ‘Homicide Squad: New Orleans’ features this case in detail and the various factors that helped apprehend the perpetrator.

Travis Hobbs Was Shot to Death Inside His Car

Travis Anthony “Ogar” Hobbs was born on July 8, 1981, to Merline Brooks and Henry R. Hobbs Sr. His parents raised him in New Orleans, Louisiana, along with his siblings Cynthia, Henry, Gregory, and Trumaine. Travis himself lived in the city for most of his life and made his life there. He went on to raise two sons, Isaiah Hobbs and Trayvon A. Douglas, and was a happy man in life. Travis had a large family around him that loved him, and he always felt the support of his community.

On January 27, 2024, around 2 am, the police were called to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lafreniere Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found Travis lying in his car, which had been shot at. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and it appeared that the shots had been fired from outside the vehicle. Travis had already passed away, and an immediate homicide investigation was launched into the case.

Travis Hobbs’ Killer Seemingly Tried to Pin the Blame on Her Son After Being Questioned

The first thing that the police noticed was the location where the shooting had taken place. It was not an area that Travis Hobbs seemingly had any connection to, and for him to be there in the middle of the night seemed suspicious. The police also examined the nature of the firing, which appeared to be directly aimed at him. They theorized that it could have been a personal attack. Within a few hours, the police found out that the spot where Travis had been shot was right opposite the house of Rechitha Jackson, a woman he had dated in the past.

This cast suspicion, and the detectives called her in for an interrogation. Rechitha said that she had not seen Travis in a long time and that she had gotten home late that night. According to her first statement, she claimed to have been showering when she heard gunshots go off. She said she looked out of the window and did not see anything suspicious. It was at this time that she said one of her sons had been standing outside the house, which seemed like she was implicating him. The police tried to find out more about the family dynamics and, in the meantime, executed a search warrant at Rechitha’s house.

In her house, the detectives noticed that the bathroom window opened to the back of the house and not to the street. This made them suspicious of the statement given by Rechitha, as it was an inconsistency. They did not make any arrests, but soon a confidential informant called in and revealed that it was Rechitha who had fired at her former boyfriend and killed him, not her son. The police issued an arrest warrant for her immediately, but she was nowhere to be found. She had been living with a relative since the investigation started and had become untraceable. In May 2024, she was named as an accused in the case, and her pictures were circulated in the media and on other platforms.

Rechitha Jackson is Awaiting Her Trial in Louisiana Today

Just two days after her pictures were made public and she was named as a suspect in May 2024, Rechitha Jackson herself came into the police station and surrendered. She was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, and it seems like the case is still ongoing. There are no public records about the commencement of a trial or any other proceedings, and she would be held with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and awaiting her trial.

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