Mia Speight: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ is far from an ordinary reality TV gaming competition—it’s bigger, grander, and comes with significantly higher stakes. In its first season, contestants from diverse backgrounds brought their unique aspirations and motivations to the table, and one standout was Mia Speight. What made her remarkable was her ability to stand up for herself when it mattered most. Equally skilled in the challenges, she also possessed the quick wit to forge alliances and strategically advance in the competition. With a blend of determination and tactical brilliance, Mia proved that she was not just playing the game but mastering it.

Mia Speight Didn’t Hesitate to Raise Her Voice Against Perceived Unfairness

After successfully making it through the first few rounds of the competition, Mia Speight was prepared to face any challenge head-on. She first made her voice heard when Jeremy Grant was chosen by the contestants to be a leader and select people to head to the private island. Mia openly expressed her discomfort with his leadership style and stated that she didn’t trust how he wielded his authority. She also boldly questioned whether he intended to include any women in his group. Her concerns about Jeremy struck a chord with several other contestants, who rallied behind her arguments.

Mia firmly expressed her faith in God and her belief that His guidance would lead her through the competition. This unshakable confidence fueled her determination as she joined the team of nine vying for the $1.8 million private island. She excelled in the high-stakes round of evading Navy SEALs and successfully advanced through the Bocce Throw competition. Although she did not get the chance to take a $450k chest, she redeemed herself in the next round. Her victory in the Truth or Deceit game further cemented her position, and she chose to bring Brennan Moore with her to the final stage. In the ultimate showdown for the private island, Mia grew emotional but remained steadfast in her faith and trusted it to carry her to the end.

Mia Speight is Proud of Her Work as an Actor and Model Today

Mia Speight is a dedicated actor and model who has achieved success in her field through hard work and determination. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, she got her first big break in 2008 with the short film ‘The Last John.’ She continued to build her career by taking on various roles, and in 2017, she landed her breakout role as Lashaunda Williams in the TV series ‘For My Man.’ Since then, her career has flourished with a steady stream of opportunities. Some of her most notable projects include ‘21 Bridges,’ ‘Alex’s Strip,’ and ‘Maps.’

Mia has truly established herself as a skilled voiceover artist, continually refining her craft over the years. In 2021, she joined the team of ‘Malcolm & James,’ marking another milestone in her career. Recently, Mia has focused more on short films, showcasing her talent in projects like ‘Flowers Under the Pavement,’ which was released in 2022, and the 2023 short film ‘Tell Alice I Love Her,’ both of which received critical acclaim. That same year, she expanded her repertoire with a role in the TV series ‘Mercy Rd.’ Mia’s contributions to the entertainment industry have been diverse, including her work as a COVID Compliance Officer on the set of ‘Uprooted’ in 2022 and her role as an Associate Producer for ‘Pawns’ Volition.’

Mia’s future looks even brighter, with many exciting opportunities ahead. Her latest project, ‘Treacherous Behavior,’ in which she serves as both an actor and producer, is currently in post-production and will be released soon. In addition to her acting and producing work, Mia is also leveraging her digital platform to curate content for aspiring models and actors. She creates demo short-form content that has been warmly received by the audience. It has further solidified her presence and influence in the entertainment industry.

Mia Speight is Driven by the Principles of Faith and Community Service

Mia Speight’s strong religious beliefs play a significant role in her dedication to her community and philanthropic endeavors. In February 2024, she was honored by the American Medical Association, where she was invited to be the “Voice of God” at their advocacy event in Washington, DC. Her commitment to service extends beyond that, as she also works as a missionary, traveling to 19 different countries to make a positive impact.

Growing up as the youngest of three siblings, the free-spirited personality developed a competitive spirit and a passion for success. She prioritizes her physical health and can often be found at the gym, maintaining her commitment to body and soul. She is also a part of the Baltimore Ravens football team and has been a part of many historic matches. Mia leads a life guided by her strong principles and values and inadvertently inspires others with her example.

