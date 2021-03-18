Mia Tomlinson Plays Anne Bonny in Lost Pirate Kingdom. Here’s Everything We Know About Her.

Mia Tomlinson, the young star of Netflix’s ‘The Lost Pirate Kingdom,’ is an upcoming actress whose career already looks promising. Having played significant roles in only two series so far, the other one being ‘The Beast Must Die,’ Mia has already caught the attention of critics and garnered a significant fan following for her role as a pirate in the Netflix docu-series about the most notorious pirates that existed. New to the realm of celebrityhood but a veteran of the visual arts, Mia Tomlinson and her prolific work has fans curious about just what she is all about. We decided to dig around a little and here’s what we found!

Mia Tomlinson’s Early Life and Family

Mia was born in 1995 and brought up in London. Her father, Marcus Tomlinson is a well-known photographer and filmmaker. Mia also has a younger brother, Ray, and a sister named Sadie. Her social media mentions her family often, including childhood photos of Mia, and it looks like she is very close to all of them.

Mia’s father Marcus Tomlinson is widely known for his creative and commercial films for brands like Porsche, Hermes, and Samsung and his award-winning editorials for Paris Vogue and others. He was also a pioneer of digital filmography in the 1990s, which was the time of VHS and Betamax tapes. As the daughter of such a prolific visual artist, it seems as no surprise that Mia was drawn to acting herself and after finishing high school attended The Unseen Drama Acting School in London.

Mia has Irish heritage and regularly refers to Irish treats like Irish coffee and her love for them. The character she plays on ‘The Lost Pirate Kingdom’ also happens to be Irish.

Mia Tomlinson’s Professional Life

Mia’s first major acting role came when she bagged the leading role of Irish pirate Anne Bonny in Netflix’s ‘The Lost Pirate Kingdom.’ The docu-series shows dramatized versions as well as expert interviews about the exploits of real-life pirates like Blackbeard, Henry Vane, and Henry Jennings. Mia features in all 6 episodes of the show and has a major role in the final episode.

Soon after ‘The Lost Pirate Kingdom,’ Mia was offered the role of Lena in the crime drama series ‘The Beast Must Die.’ The show follows the story of Frances Cairnes as she attempts to avenge the death of her son by tricking the man she believes is responsible for his death. Mia is featured in all episodes of the show and plays a leading role in it.

Despite now being a relatively well-known actress with a Netflix show to her name, Mia’s roots (from her father) as a visual artist are apparent by her home productions that she posts online on Vimeo. One of Mia’s first projects was actually in collaboration with her father. The two co-directed the short film ‘Je Vis, Je Meurs’ (I Live, I Die). Mia was inspired by a French poem, which is narrated in the film, and edited as well as acted in it. The film was made during the lockdown following the Covid 19 pandemic, while the two were in quarantine.

Mia has also featured in music videos of musicians Emily Burns and Rhys Lewis in the past and continues to dabble in independent and experimental videos. Her future as a successful character actor looks very promising indeed!

Mia Tomlinson’s Personal Life

Very little is known about the young actress’ personal life and romantic relationships. Despite her social media accounts sharing plenty of her social and family life, the presence of a romantic partner seems conspicuously missing. There are, however, mentions and posts of her with English actor Nico Mirallegro. For now, however, it looks like Mia lives with her flatmates in East London and enjoys hanging out with her friends and siblings Ray and Sadie.

