Michael and Mary Short Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

In August 2002, the news of a loving couple being murdered and their young daughter going missing sent waves among the Henry County, Virginia, community. In another tragic blow, the little girl was also found murdered weeks later. Crime Junkie podcast’s ‘MURDERED: The Short Family’ focuses on how Michael and Mary Short were killed in their home, with the authorities believing that their daughter, Jennifer, was abducted and killed later. So, if you’re wondering what happened, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Michael and Mary Short Die?

Michael Wayne Short was born in February 1952 and grew up with a brother and two sisters. He met Mary Frances Hall, born in April 1966, and the two eventually married. Michael and Mary had a daughter, Jennifer, born in July 1993. At the time of the incident, the couple worked for a mobile home moving company that Michael owned and managed. In the past, Mary had worked factory jobs as well.

The couple was known to mostly keep to themselves and, along with Jennifer, were considered a close-knit family. The nine-year-old was close to her parents and was to begin fourth grade at Figsboro Elementary School in Martinsville, Virginia. Apart from that, the family had a good relationship with Michael’s three adult sons from a previous marriage. On the night of August 14, 2002, the Shorts were seen at a local fast food restaurant’s drive-thru, grabbing dinner at around 11 PM.

The following morning, Michael’s employee, Chris Thompson, arrived at the house in Oak Level, Virginia, since he had plans to travel with his boss. However, Chris found the garage door open and soon found 50-year-old Michael’s body on the couch. He immediately called the police, who found 36-year-old Mary’s body in the bedroom. However, there was no sign of Jennifer, and it appeared she was abducted. About six weeks later, her skeletal remains were discovered in Stoneville, North Carolina, by a local. It was about 30 miles away from the Shorts’ home. All three died execution-style from a single gunshot wound to the head caused by a small-caliber firearm.

Who Killed Michael and Mary Short?

Once the bodies were located, the authorities’ main concern was to find Jennifer since she wasn’t immediately located. They initially considered that the little girl might have escaped during the attack, but that was soon discarded when she didn’t turn up. It seemed like the attack was premeditated, and robbery wasn’t the motive; the phone lines were cut off, and money on the kitchen counter was not taken. Furthermore, the killer or killers possibly knew the family’s routine and watched them since Michael was known to fall asleep on the couch in the garage from time to time.

Since there were no signs of struggle around Michael and Mary, the police felt the couple was killed in their sleep. They found one spent shell casing each near Michael and Mary’s bodies. The authorities then looked into the couple’s past and learned that a man used to stalk and harass Mary during the 1990s when she was working as a seamstress at a factory. However, there was no record of a restraining order. Apart from that, the police learned that the family had been planning to move to South Carolina and had put the house on the market.

So, Michael had traveled to South Carolina in the days leading up to the murders. Years later, the authorities visited the cities that he allegedly traveled to at the time. The initial investigation also centered around Garrison S. “Gary” Bowman. Then 66 years old, he was a carpenter who was considered a suspect after witness statements seemed to implicate him. According to Gary’s landlord, Gary talked about paying a Virginia man to move his mobile home, but that man didn’t do the work. The landlord claimed that Gary threatened to kill this Virginia man if he didn’t get his money.

The landlord also stated that on August 15, 2002, he saw Gary with a gun. The authorities became even more suspicious when Gary left for Canada’s Northwest Territories on August 16, and his mobile home was found on a friend’s property about a mile from where Jennifer’s remains were located. Furthermore, the authorities found a map in Gary’s possession that appeared to indicate directions to the Short residence.

Gary was eventually sent back from Canada for violating immigration laws. His friends claimed that the trip to Canada was planned long before. Another friend, John Beasley, said he let Gary leave the mobile home on his property until the buyer could come to pick it up. He remained a person of interest until things changed in 2005. The authorities accused three men of lying to the investigators in relation to the Short case. Two of them had claimed to have seen Gary leaving the Short residence with a little girl.

In 2007, the police announced that Gary was no longer a suspect in the case. A couple of years later, the FBI released the sketch of a man who was reported to be seen sitting in a white flatbed truck near the Short home during the early morning hours of August 15, 2002. Over the years, the authorities have maintained they received leads, but none led to a break. In 2019, the Short house burned down, but the authorities couldn’t determine how the fire began. However, they did state that the fire didn’t seem to be connected to the murders.

Then, in October 2021, the case was reopened, with a multi-agency task force working on it. In mid-2022, it was announced that a grant would help pay for the analysis and examination of several pieces of evidence in the case. Lane Perry, a Henry County sheriff, said, “We do have people that this is focused around; we’re not at liberty to say who, but yes, we do have things that point us in the directions with people, and we are working those leads and have worked with them in the past.” The authorities have since focused on Jennifer’s abduction being a possible motive.

