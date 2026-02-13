Where is Michael Bergin Now? Update on Caroyln Bessette’s Ex-Boyfriend

Hulu’s ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ charts the time period of the courtship and the famous romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. While showing their lives during that time, one character of particular interest is Michael Bergin, a model working for Calvin Klein, who is portrayed as having an affair with Carolyn around the same period. In real life, Bergin has alleged that this supposed romance continued after she started dating Kennedy Jr., and even published a book about his alleged experiences.

Michael Bergin Worked as a Model Before Starting Out as an Actor

Michael Bergin was born on March 18, 1969, in Naugatuck, Connecticut, and lived a fairly ordinary life growing up. He later joined the University of Connecticut, where he studied Business Marketing and graduated. After completing his education, he pivoted his career path and began dabbling in modeling, eventually signing with Clark Modeling Agency. In the early 1990s, he was chosen as a successor to Mark Wahlberg and started working as an underwear model for Calvin Klein. He was also given the role of “spokesbody” for the brand, which helped him chart new heights in his burgeoning career. From there, he began walking runways across the country and in major fashion capitals such as New York, Paris, France, and Milan, Italy.

Over time, he worked with renowned brands and lines including Gianfranco Ferré, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, and Donna Karan. Michael was also the exclusive model for Claiborne for Men, a division of Liz Claiborne, Inc., and with his popularity came several brand deals. He was featured in many advertisements for well-known brands such as Kellogg’s, Bacardi Rum, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. In 1997, he landed his breakout role when he was cast in ‘Baywatch’ as J.D. Darius, appearing in 88 episodes between 1997 and 2001. His acting career began taking shape, and he went on to appear in other projects as well, including ‘Cosby’ in 1998, ‘Partners’ in 1999, and ‘Starforce’ and ‘Closing the Deal’ in 2000.

Michael Bergin Released a Book About His Alleged Affair With Carolyn Bessette

It has been alleged that Michael Bergin and Carolyn Bessette started dating sometime in 1992. He has alleged that their affair overlapped with the period when she had begun seeing John F. Kennedy Jr., and that it allegedly resumed post-marriage in 1997 during her Los Angeles visit and continued until her death in the July 16, 1999, plane crash with John F Kennedy Jr. After the plane crash, Bergin did not come forward with any claims. He continued with his life, focused on his acting projects, and was cast in several notable roles. He was cast in ‘Passions’ from 2002 to 2004 and also continued working in television movies such as ‘Family Plan,’ ‘Fatal Reunion,’ and ‘Central Booking.’

In early 2004, he released his book titled ‘The Other Man: A Love Story,’ in which he laid out his allegations about the affair continuing and shared various accounts of his supposed relationship with Bessette. Bergin also moved on personally. His son, Jesse, was born in 2000, and his daughter, Alana, was born in February 2004. On September 24, 2004, he married makeup artist Joy Tilk, the mother of his kids. Since his early breakthrough, Michael Bergin continued to remain active in film and television, taking on a mix of TV movies and independent projects. Over the years, he has appeared in titles such as ’12 Wishes of Christmas’, ‘Playing with Fire’, and ‘Holla’. He also featured in television films including ‘A Husband for Christmas’, ‘His Double Life’, ‘The Wrong Valentine’, and ‘The Wrong Stepmother’. These projects allowed him to maintain a presence in the entertainment industry long after his ‘Baywatch’ fame.

Around 2008, it was reported that he launched his own underwear brand, although not much is publicly known about the venture or how long it remained active. In addition to acting, Bergin has diversified within the entertainment industry. He served as an associate producer for the 2019 TV movie ‘The Wrong Stepmother’, expanding his role behind the scenes. An upcoming project titled ‘The Michael B Team’ is also said to be in the works, though very little has been disclosed about it so far.

Michael Bergin is an Established Real Estate Tycoon in Los Angeles Today

Michael Bergin now calls Los Angeles, California, home and remains happily married to Joy Bergin. A proud and doting father, he makes sure not to miss a moment when it comes to his children. He attends his son Jesse’s games as a college athlete and cheers on his daughter Alana in her own pursuits. Family continues to be at the center of his life. Professionally, Bergin has added an entirely new dimension to his career. After years in entertainment, he transitioned into real estate, initially launching his journey as a real estate investor and builder. Around 2008, he became associated with the John Aaroe Group, working across Beverly Hills, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Encino, and surrounding Los Angeles neighborhoods, representing both buyers and sellers.

In October 2018, he joined Compass as a Luxury Estates Director and was also a founder of the Compass Studio City office. Over the past decade, he has consistently excelled in residential real estate, specializing in new construction, resales, short sales, foreclosures, and luxury leases. Today, he is ranked within the top 1% of agents at Compass and is associated with The Bergin Group, where Joy serves as the Marketing Director. Known for his strong work ethic and 24/7 availability, Bergin has established himself as a respected industry leader while remaining active in local charities and community initiatives, including serving as a D.A.R.E. spokesperson and supporting AIDS charities.

