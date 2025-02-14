Michael Cochran: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In February 2019, Michael Cochran from Beckley, West Virginia, fell ill and was taken to the hospital. The doctors found his blood sugar levels to be dangerously low. After spending several days in hospice care, he passed away. It wasn’t until several months after his death that police began to suspect there might be more to the story. Authorities exhumed Michael’s remains and launched a years-long investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The case and the motives behind the crime are thoroughly explored in ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘Small Town Big Con.’

Michael Cochran’s Remains Were Exhumed Seven Months After His Death

Michael Brandon Cochran was born on December 23, 1980, to Michael Edward Cochran and Donna Bolt. Deeply connected to his hometown, he chose to build his life close to his parents. In 2000, at the age of 20, he married Natalie Jessup, and the couple settled in the same town. Their small but close-knit family cherished every moment together, from holiday gatherings to everyday celebrations. They built a comfortable life, with Natalie working as a pharmacist while also managing two companies—Technology Management Solutions (TMS) and Tactical Solutions Group (TSG). Michael was also listed as an “officer” for both these businesses.

In 2006, Michael and Natalie expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Nicole. Their joy multiplied in 2008 when they welcomed their son, Ashton. With a strong support system of friends and family, their life in town felt complete and fulfilling. However, on February 6, 2019, Natalie reported that Michael was feeling unwell, which came as a surprise to those who knew him. Initially, he stayed at home in the hopes that he would recover, but his condition worsened, and he had to be hospitalized.

Doctors determined that his blood sugar level was dangerously low. He was soon transferred to hospice care, where he passed away on February 11, 2019. Following certain information, authorities launched an investigation into his death, and seven months later, in September 2019, his remains were exhumed. The initial report could not provide a lot of answers. His remains were exhumed again in mid-2023, and this time, the coroner ruled his death a homicide due to the confirmed presence of insulin.

Michael Cochran’s Killer Had Already Been Convicted of White-Collar Crimes

Suspicion surrounding Michael Cochran’s death grew when new details about his wife, Natalie Cochran, came to light. In 2020, she pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. She admitted to running a $2 million Ponzi scheme between 2017 and 2019. She had falsely claimed to be a government contractor to defraud investors. Instead of using the funds for legitimate business purposes, she spent the money on real estate, jewelry, and a 1965 Shelby Cobra. As investigators uncovered her fraudulent activities, they began questioning the suspicious timing of Michael’s death and started speaking with his friends and family.

Many of Michael’s friends and family recalled that when Natalie informed them he had fallen ill, they urged her to take him to the hospital immediately. However, she insisted on letting him sleep it off and decided to wait until the next day. It was only after persistent insistence from a friend that Michael was eventually taken to the hospital. Jennifer Davis, a neighbor of the couple, later revealed that on the day Michael became sick, Natalie had asked her for a vial of insulin and had claimed it was for herself. This raised further suspicion. With the family’s consent, authorities exhumed Michael’s remains for the first time in September 2019. However, due to biological deterioration, they were unable to gather substantial information. Despite this, the police indicted Natalie for murder in November 2021 based on the evidence they had collected.

Michael Cochran’s Killer Alleged That the Autopsy Report Was Not Reliable

In April 2023, prosecutors requested that the charges against Natalie Cochran be dropped and allowed the police to strengthen their case against her. Shortly afterward, Michael Cochran’s remains were exhumed once again for further testing. This time, the coroner was able to detect traces of insulin and officially ruled his death a homicide. A medical expert later testified at trial and stated that Michael had neither the means nor any reason to inject himself with insulin. The case was further solidified by a text message sent from his phone at a time when Natalie had already claimed he was severely ill. She had also taken a picture of him lying down, and the text was sent after that, which meant that she was using his phone.

Prosecutors theorized that Michael had grown wary of the lack of returns on the investments Natalie had been collecting. They suggested that he may have started asking questions, and fearing that her scheme would be exposed, she decided to take his life. At her trial in January 2025, her defense lawyers argued that Michael had been taking non-prescribed drugs, which they claimed led to his death. They also challenged the autopsy results, but the jury ultimately found Natalie guilty of murdering her husband.

