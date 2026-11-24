The residents of Canton, Massachusetts, were left deeply shaken to their core in January 2022 when 46-year-old John J. “J.J.” O’Keefe III was found unresponsive in the snow. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead there. It soon prompted the beginning of a homicide investigation that was led by Michael David Proctor. Netflix’s ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ sheds light on the investigation and on how Michael came under scrutiny during the trials. Furthermore, the episode features an in-depth interview with him, in which he discussed the minute details that led the officials to identify a suspect.

Michael Proctor’s Work as the Lead Investigator Led to the Arrest of Karen Read

Michael David Proctor was born in December 1981 and had always been driven by his ambitions. After graduating from Canton High School in 2000, he completed a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. In 2013, he finally joined the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) before he was assigned to the State Police detective unit at the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. By January 29, 2022, Michael was serving as an MSP trooper when he became the lead investigator in the case involving the death of Boston Police Officer John J. “J.J.” O’Keefe III. During the initial investigation, he and another official visited the hospital where John had been taken and noticed the injuries he had suffered.

According to reports, Michael then went to Brian Albert’s residence, where the 46-year-old was initially found on the lawn. There, the investigator questioned Brian’s sister-in-law, Jennifer “Jen” McCabe, and her husband, Matt McCabe. In her interview on the show, Jen claimed that although John was scheduled to meet them at Brian’s home, he never arrived. Reports state that she also claimed to the authorities that she had seen a dark SUV standing outside the house around the time of John’s death before it pulled away. Michael subsequently questioned the 46-year-old’s girlfriend, Karen Read, at her home and noticed damage to the right-rear taillight of her SUV. According to investigative reports, during that visit, the authorities secured the vehicle and her cellphone for further investigation.

Further court records indicate that during a subsequent search of the potential crime scene, they discovered broken pieces of a taillight that allegedly matched the broken taillight from Karen’s vehicle. It is essential to note that Michael was not one of the investigators who initially processed the crime scene. As time passed, detectives developed a theory that John might have died after he was hit with the SUV. On February 1, 2022, Karen was arrested on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death. By June 2022, the initial charges were upgraded to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Michael Proctor is Likely Leading a Quiet Life Away From the Limelight

The case first went to trial in April 2024, during which the prosecution claimed that Karen was responsible for the death of John. They also highlighted multiple pieces of evidence, including broken taillights and data from her cellphone and SUV. However, controversy arose when the defense produced multiple text messages Michael had exchanged with fellow troopers and friends, in which he used derogatory language about Karen and made remarks about her appearance. In the show, Michael acknowledged sending the messages and explained that he felt he had let everyone down and was filled with regret. The defense used those communications to challenge his credibility.

The defense further pointed out that Michael had a personal connection to the Albert family, which represented a conflict of interest. Additionally, they alleged that he might have deliberately planted the evidence of the broken taillight pieces at the scene. Ultimately, the jury trial ended in a hung jury, and the judge declared a mistrial. In July 2024, Michael was suspended from the MSP. Subsequently, on March 19, 2025, a departmental trial board found that he had violated department policy on alcoholic beverages and had unsatisfactory performance, after which he was fired. During Karen’s second trial in April 2025, she was found not guilty of the three charges against her but was convicted on the lesser charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Karen was eventually sentenced to one year of probation. She filed a federal civil lawsuit in Massachusetts against Michael, two MSP supervisors, and several other witnesses, including Jen, in November 2025. In the lawsuit, she alleged civil conspiracy and malicious prosecution against the defendants. On January 16, 2026, Michael submitted a response in federal court, denying the allegations, including allegations of participation in a conspiracy. In July 2026, the federal court heard motions seeking the dismissal of the civil lawsuit. However, it is worth noting that no additional public records provide any information regarding any ruling on the motions. As of this writing, Michael appears to be maintaining a low profile.

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