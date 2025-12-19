Michael Griffith: Where is Ted Maher’s Attorney Now?

Directed by Hodges Usry, Netflix’s ‘Murder in Monaco’ is a documentary delving deep into the death of billionaire Edmond Safra in his Monte Carlo penthouse on December 3, 1999. It actually comprises not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with those close to the matter to really shine a light upon what transpired as well as its complex aftermath. Amongst those to thus feature here is the ambitious, charming, and undaunted volunteer attorney for the man accused of killing the renowned private banker, Michael Jeffrey Griffith.

Michael Griffith Has Been an Attorney For Over Five Decades

It was in 1943 when Michael Griffith was born in Malverne, New York, into a tirelessly supportive family that never once hesitated to encourage his dreams, no matter what they may be. According to records, he was an overall star athlete at Valley Stream North High School, but baseball was his specialty to such an extent that he could have pursued it professionally. He had even been invited to the Los Angeles Dodgers spring training camp as a teenager, yet he had realized early on that most pro athletes retire when life is just starting to take off.

Therefore, Michael chose to partly follow in the footsteps of his uncle Arthur Klein, a long-time Congressman who went on to serve as a Justice of the State Supreme Court, and pursue law. He thus enrolled at the University of Virginia for a Bachelor’s in Foreign Affairs before he moved on to attend John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia, for his Bachelor’s in Law. It was then that he was admitted to the bar in 1973, not long after which he landed a much-coveted position at the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in his home state of New York.

Michael thrived in this field in every sense of the term; yet by the time the mid-1970s came around, he knew he wanted to go out on his own and establish an independent, private law firm. However, before he did so, he decided to take a vacation so as to break the mould and return to work feeling as refreshed as possible, unaware it would turn his entire world upside down. That’s because a friend had asked him to look into the case of an American detained in Turkey while he was on his way to Greece because they knew he had knowledge about foreign affairs.

Michael Griffith Got Into International Law With an Infamous Case

Michael was intrigued upon learning that William “Billy” Hayes had been convicted of smuggling hashish into Istanbul, Turkey, for which he was eventually sentenced to a life term in prison. Thus, he took a detour to The Land of the Crescent Moon, where he met with the US Ambassador, took on the difficult case, and also came close to negotiating a deal with their government. He almost convinced them to let the convict serve the remainder of his reduced 30-year sentence – 25 years – in a US federal prison — almost because Billy escaped before the deal was signed.

Within two years, Billy had published a book titled ‘Midnight Express’ about his experiences in Turkish prison as well as his escape, which even included details of Michael’s efforts for him. The autobiography not only sold 3 million copies but was also adapted into a hit movie of the same name, propelling the attorney’s career to new heights, as it contained his real contact information too. Since then, he has established the International Legal Defense Counsel, a law firm that helps US citizens understand their rights if they are arrested in a foreign nation and then represents them.

As if that’s not enough, Michael has since testified as an expert witness before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and negotiated an international treaty signed by more than 35 countries. The latter allows American prisoners in foreign nations to serve out their long-term sentences in a US prison, which is significant considering there was no such protocol before he entered the game. Moreover, the attorney proudly maintains that since there is a copy of ‘Midnight Express’ in every prison library across the globe, his phone essentially hasn’t stopped ringing since 1977.

Michael Griffith Proudly Continues to Practice As An Attorney Today

Over the past five decades, Michael has handled countless prominent international cases, including that of David Daliberti in Iraq after the mechanic had accidentally crossed the Kuwait border. Apart from this, there was the criminal suit involving the alleged rape of a minor by two army men in Japan, the trial of Ted Maher in Monaco in connection with Edmond Safra’s death, and many more. In fact, according to his own accounts, he has been to more than 40 countries as of writing to represent American clients from all walks of life, which in itself has not been an easy task.

Therefore, today, the International Legal Defense Counsel’s founding member relies heavily on the contacts of local attorneys and government officials he has developed around the world. In an interview with The East Hampton Star, Michael candidly asserted, “Now, not only can I get you a lawyer in (the country of your arrest). I can get you a lawyer from the particular city you were arrested in. That’s important… You want somebody who knows their way around. Who knows the prosecutors, they may know the judges. Any place in the world is the same. That is what I try to do, identify the right lawyer in the right country in any particular city.” He thus continues to reside in his home state of New York, all the while being an active member of the Criminal Law Committee of the International Bar Association — a position he has held for 20 years.

Michael is currently also (or has been) a member of the Nassau County Criminal Courts Bar Association, the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Inter-American Bar Association, and the International Association of Prosecutors. Moreover, considering his experience, he has given lectures before the International Bar Association, appeared as an expert for Court TV, CNN, as well as other similar networks, and has reportedly recently signed a deal for a television series to be based on his life and career. As for his personal standing, whenever Michael is not working, he loves to travel the globe for fun, enjoy the fruits of his labor by engaging in unique experiences, and spend quality time with his supermodel-turned-entrepreneur wife, Nancy Grigor. She was a former leading model signed under the banner of Ford Talent Agency, but she now proudly owns and operates Hamptons Locations, a scouting business for photoshoots and commercials.

