Michael LaHood Jr. Murder: Where Is Kenneth Foster Jr. Now?

Residents of San Antonie, Texas, witnessed a horrific murder on August 15, 1996, when Michael LaHood Jr. was shot dead in a drive-by incident. Although Michael passed away on the spot, several witnesses gave the police a breakthrough right at the beginning. Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer: Killer In The Eyes Of The Law’ chronicles the gruesome slaying and portrays how law enforcement officials were able to apprehend the perpetrators. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Michael LaHood Jr. Die?

The brother of former Bexar County district attorney Nico LaHood, Michael LaHood Jr., was quite popular in his community. People who knew him described him as a cheerful yet kindhearted individual who never hesitated to extend a helping hand to others. Moreover, Michael was also known for his amicable nature, and the show mentioned that he would often step forward if he felt like a situation needed resolving. However, little did anyone know that Michael’s friendly nature would end up claiming his life.

On August 15, 1996, Michael was walking about in a residential area in San Antonio, Texas, when he noticed a car with four occupants pull up along the sidewalk. Michael immediately smelt something fishy and decided to go investigate on his own. However, this turned out to be his biggest mistake as no sooner did he reach the car than one of the passengers produced a gun and shot him at close range.

Realizing what had happened, the driver immediately put the car into gear and fled the area, not knowing that another woman had noticed the crime. Unfortunately, by the time law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, Michael had already breathed his last, and an autopsy later determined that the bullet wound caused his death.

Who Killed Michael LaHood Jr.?

Interestingly, by the time the police arrived on the scene, the woman who was already present during the murder gave a complete eyewitness account of the incident. She mentioned that the vehicle involved in the hit and run had four occupants and how a passenger had shot the victim in cold blood before the driver helped them make a quick escape. Using the eyewitness account and the descriptions provided, the police honed in on Kenneth Foster Jr. and his friends, Julius Steen, DeWayne Dillard, and Mauriceo Brown. Interestingly, Kenneth was recognized as the driver of the car, while authorities ascertained that Mauriceo was responsible for pulling the trigger.

Once under police custody, Kenneth claimed he had no hand in the murder and was driving along with friends when they decided to carry out a string of robberies. Kenneth even pleaded that he took up the position of a getaway driver under peer pressure and mentioned that he had no idea about Mauriceo’s intent to murder. However, the police were still convinced of his involvement and thus, charged Kenneth with murder.

Where Is Kenneth Foster Jr. Today?

Interestingly, When produced in court, Kenneth was convicted of murder under Texas’ law of parties, which states that anyone being a party to a crime can be held responsible for the same, even if they did not do it on their own accord. On the other hand, Mauriceo even testified that he alone was responsible for the shooting, but the judge ultimately sentenced both him and Kenneth to death in 1997.

According to the show, Mauriceo was executed in 2006, and although Kenneth’s execution was scheduled for August 30, 2007, his sentence was commuted by the then governor of Texas, Rick Perry, about six hours prior to the execution time. As a result, Kenneth’s sentence was dialed down to life in prison with a possibility of parole. On November 6, 2021, Kenneth was behind bars at the Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas, when his cellmate Anthony Dominguez was found dead inside their shared prison cell.

An autopsy concluded that Anthony’s got into a physical altercation which left him with fatal injuries, and CCTV footage seemed to indicate that Kenneth was responsible for the same. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, Kenneth hasn’t been charged with Anthony’s death. He is currently incarcerated at the H. H. Coffield Unit in Anderson County, Texas, with a parole eligibility date of 2036.

