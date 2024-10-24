Michael Mageau: What Happened to the Zodiac Survivor?

The Zodiac Killer was a notorious unidentified serial killer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, claiming to have killed many people. Known for sending cryptic letters and ciphers to the media, he taunted police and the public yet was never caught. On July 5, 1969, Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin and Michael Renault Mageau were shot at the Blue Rock Springs Park in Vallejo, California. While Ferrin passed away shortly afterward, Michael survived. The elusive Zodiac Killer claimed that he was responsible for the crime. In Netflix’s ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking,’ snippets of Michael’s description and his identification of Arthur Leigh Allen as the suspected killer have been used to get answers about the perpetrator’s identity.

Michael Mageau was Shot Multiple Times Inside his Friend’s Car

Michael Renault Mageau, born on October 29, 1949, spent much of his life in Vallejo, California, living a typical teenage life. His father owned a pest control business in the area. On the night of July 4, 1969, he made plans to meet his friend Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, and the two went for a late-night drive in Ferrin’s car around 11:50 pm Amid the holiday celebrations, they sought a quiet spot at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course in California to talk. After arriving just before midnight, three cars briefly stopped nearby as some teenagers set off firecrackers. Shortly after this, another vehicle pulled into the driveway, turned off its lights, and idled for a moment before driving away. Michael asked Darlene if she knew who it was, and she told him not to pay heed to it.

Within five minutes, the same car returned and parked behind Darlene’s vehicle. A man exited, approached the car, and shone a flashlight in their faces. Michael later recounted that they initially believed the man to be a police officer and began searching for their driver’s licenses. Before they could fully grasp the situation, the man opened fire with what was later identified as a 9mm handgun. Michael was shot in the shoulder and, in an attempt to escape, leaped into the backseat, during which he was also shot in the knee.

The unidentified man began walking away after the initial shots when Michael screamed in pain. The attacker returned, firing two more shots at both Michael and Darlene. While the man was walking back to his car, Michael managed to catch a glimpse of his profile, slightly illuminated by the car’s headlights. However, due to his severe pain, he couldn’t make out many details. The police arrived at the scene around 12:20 am on July 5, 1969, and the Blue Rock Springs Park caretaker later confirmed hearing gunshots at approximately 12:10 am.

Michael Mageau Identified a Man Suspected of Being the Zodiac Killer

At around 12:40 am on July 5, 1969, the Vallejo Police Department received a phone call from someone who claimed responsibility for the shooting at Blue Rock Springs and also mentioned having killed two people in Benicia, California. When police arrived at the scene, they found Michael Renault Mageau lying near the rear seat of Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin’s car. Michael had managed to exit the vehicle and was lying on his back. He was quickly taken to the hospital. While Darlene did not survive, he pulled through and provided the police with a description of the shooter. He estimated the attacker to be around 5’8″ tall, stoutly built but not fat, aged between 25 and 30, with curly brown hair. However, he also noted that due to the pain and shock, his recollection of the attacker’s appearance might not have been entirely accurate.

In the years following the attack, Michael largely remained out of the public eye, likely recovering from both the physical and psychological trauma. In early 1990s, during an episode of ‘Now It Can Be Told’ hosted by Geraldo Rivera, Darlene’s sister confronted Michael, asking if he knew the identity of the Zodiac killer. He seemed confused and did not have any answers for her. In July 1992, police asked him to identify the Zodiac killer from a line-up of suspects, and he pointed out Arthur Leigh Allen. However, with no concrete evidence and considering the uncertainties Michael expressed, authorities were unable to make an arrest based solely on his testimony.

Since the Zodiac case, Michael has maintained a low profile. He worked as a consultant for the 2007 film ‘Zodiac,’ which explored the infamous case, though some reports suggested he was struggling with substance dependency during that time—claims that remain unverified. Michael appeared on shows like ‘BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime’ in 2016 and ‘Biographics’ in 2020 to discuss his experience surviving the attack. In 2019, he was even involved in the art department for ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons.’ Not much is known about his current life. Now approximately 74 years old, Michael appears to value his privacy, and little information about his present situation is available.

