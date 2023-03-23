Michael McCarthy: Where is Rachelle Bond’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?

The residents of Winthrop, Massachusetts, witnessed a shocking event in June 2015 when the body of a two-year-old child washed up on the shores of Deer Island. While the body was found inside a plastic bag, it took investigators around three months to identify it as Boston resident Bella Bond. A&E’s ‘City Confidential’ talks about Bella’s sudden demise and shows how the ensuing investigation discovered that her mother, Rachelle Bond, and her then-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were responsible for the crime. Let’s take a detailed look at the facts surrounding the crime and find out where Michael is at present, shall we?

Who is Michael McCarthy?

A resident of Boston, Massachusetts, reports mention that Michael met and got acquainted with Rachelle Bond in early 2015. By that time, Rachelle was residing in a Boston apartment with Bella, and the two soon welcomed Michael into their home. Although Bella belonged to Rachel and her previous partner, Joseph Amoroso, the toddler’s father left before she came into this world. Hence, Michael was the only father figure in Bella’s life at the time of her death.

Interestingly, neighbors mentioned that Michael and Rachelle found it challenging to keep Bella happy as they often heard the toddler crying. On top of it, sources talked about Michael’s fascination with the occult and how he had a lengthy criminal record, including substance abuse convictions. However, nothing seemed out of the ordinary in their day-to-day life, and people had no idea that Bella was about to meet such a horrifying end.

To this day, investigators haven’t been able to determine the day Bella passed away, but her body was found by a woman who was walking her dog on Deer Island on June 25, 2015. While walking along the shoreline, the witness noticed a plastic packet that contained the two-year-old’s remains, along with a zebra-print blanket and a pair of polka-dotted pants. Unfortunately, the police did not have much to go by in the form of identification, and the body remained classified as a Baby Doe for about three months.

On the other hand, doctors believed that the victim passed away due to strangulation or a heart attack, even though an autopsy could not determine the cause of death. Eventually, once the police asked the public for help, a man named Michael Sprinsky came forward and identified the remains as that of Bella Bond. He also went on to claim that Rachelle and Michael had conspired to murder the baby.

During the investigation, the police were alarmed to discover that both Michael and Rachelle had prior substance abuse convictions. On top of it, Sprinsky insisted that he witnessed the couple beating Bella before locking her inside a cupboard. Naturally, Michael and Rachelle denied their involvement in Bella’s death and maintained their innocence throughout the initial interview. Yet, the cops had an ace up their sleeve, and they got Rachelle to talk after promising her a plea deal.

When questioned for the second time, Rachelle mentioned that Michael believed a demon was inside Bella. She went on to claim that her then-boyfriend punched Bella in the stomach, which led to her death. Besides, she even confessed to hiding the child’s body in the freezer before dumping it into the water at Boston Harbor. Interestingly, Rachelle’s statement did not match the evidence, as medical examiners found no signs of trauma on the victim’s body. On top of that, a forensic search of the freezer and Rachelle’s car revealed no trace of human remains. Still, the cops arrested both Michael and his then-girlfriend on circumstantial evidence.

Where is Michael McCarthy Now?

When presented in court, Michael pled not guilty and insisted on his innocence. However, Rachel cut a deal and decided to testify against him. Hence the jury convicted Michael of second-degree murder, and the judge sentenced him to 20 years to life in prison in 2017. In the meantime, Rachelle pled guilty to larceny and accessory after the fact to murder in 2017, and the judge considered the time served before sentencing her to two years of probation.

In the months following Michael’s conviction, he put in several petitions talking about his innocence and seeking to get the ruling overturned. Yet, all of his pleas have been rejected, and he remains incarcerated at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

