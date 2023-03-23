Rachelle Bond: Where is Bella Bond’s Mom Now?

When investigators found the body of a two-year-old inside a plastic bag that washed up on the shores of Deer Island in Winthrop, Massachusetts, they wondered by no one had reported her missing. Once the body was identified as Boston resident Bella Bond, a tip indicated that her mother, Rachelle Bond, was somehow involved in the crime. A&E’s ‘City Confidential’ chronicles Bella Bond’s shocking death and follows the investigation that got to the bottom of the incident. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Rachelle is at present, shall we?

Who is Rachelle Bond?

Reports mention that Rachelle shared Bella Bond with her partner, Joseph Amoroso, who left before the toddler was born. Hence, Bella never saw her father with her own two eyes and was cared for exclusively by her mother. However, Rachelle’s past was quite alarming as she had been battling drug addiction for a long time and had two arrests for prostitution on her criminal record.

On top of that, evidence showed that The Department of Children and Families had gotten in contact with Rachelle twice in 2012 and 2013 as they believed that Bella was suffering from neglect. Additionally, it is said that Rachelle, who has two other children from a previous relationship, had her parental rights taken away between 2001 and 2006, which led to the kids getting adopted by her mother. Nevertheless, people who know Rachelle claimed she met her then-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, in 2015.

By then, Bella and her mother had moved into an apartment in Boston, Massachusetts, and it did not take long for Michael to come live with them. However, police reports mention that Michael believed heavily in the occult, and Rachelle would later accuse him of branding the two-year-old as a demon. Unfortunately, the exact date of Bella’s death remains unclear, but her body was discovered on June 25, 2015, when a woman walking her dog on Deer Island came across a plastic packet washed up on the shore. Inside, investigators found the remains of a toddler along with a zebra-print blanket and a pair of polka-dotted pants.

In their efforts to identify the body, law enforcement officials conducted several interviews and even put up the victim’s picture on television, asking anyone with any information to come forward. Naturally, the police department received hundreds of tips, most of which led to dead ends. Eventually, about three months after the body was located, a person named Michael Sprinsky came forward and identified the remains as that of Bella Bond. He further claimed that Bella’s mother, Rachelle, and her then-boyfriend, Michael, had plotted the toddler’s murder.

When investigating Rachelle and Michael, the police learned that both of them had prior records of being substance abusers. On top of it, Michael had a lengthy criminal record, and the witness, Michael Sprinsky, claimed he saw the couple beat Bella before locking her inside a cupboard. Although both Michael and Rachelle initially denied all involvement in the murder and insisted on their innocence, the police found a way to make the latter cooperate by offering her a plea deal. That was when Rachelle came forward and claimed she saw her then-boyfriend punch Bella in the stomach on the day of the toddler’s death.

Besides, Rachelle also confessed to hiding Bella’s body in the refrigerator before driving to the Boston Harbor, where they dumped the toddler into the water. Surprisingly, the forensic evidence did not match Rachelle’s statement, as medical examiners found no evidence of trauma on the victim’s body. Additionally, a forensic sweep of the refrigerator and Rachelle’s car did not reveal any sign of human remains. Still, the police were enthusiastic about taking the case to court and arrested the couple for their roles in the crime.

Where is Rachelle Bond Now?

When produced in court, Rachelle accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against Michael. The testimony helped convict her husband of second-degree murder, and the judge sentenced Michael to 20 years to life in prison in 2017. On the other hand, the police found evidence showing Rachelle kept collecting benefits from the government even after Bella passed away.

Hence, in 2017, Rachelle pled guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder as well as larceny and was sentenced to two years of probation once the judge considered the time already served. According to the show, Rachel has since completed her probation period and is a free woman. Besides, from the looks of it, she still resides in the state of Massachusetts and has built a quiet life surrounded by her loved ones.

Read More: Michael McCarthy: Where is Rachelle Bond’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?