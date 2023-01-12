Michael, Rebecca, and James Patrick Hargon Murders: Is Earnest Lee Hargon Dead or Alive?

The generally peaceful community of Vaughn in Mississippi witnessed a horrific incident when Michael Hargon, his wife, Rebecca Hargon, and their son, James Patrick Hargon, disappeared into thin air. Although the police initially treated it as a typical missing person case, evidence soon indicated otherwise, and the discovery of their bodies triggered a homicide investigation. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Blood Relations: Jealous Blood’ chronicles the shocking triple homicide and follows the investigation that eventually brought the perpetrator to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where the killer is at present, shall we?

How Did Michael, Rebecca, and James Patrick Hargon Die?

Michael, Rebecca, and James Patrick were pretty well known in the community of Vaugh, as the Hargon family owned a lot of land in that area. Described as a typical American family, people who knew them mentioned that the Hargons loved spreading happiness among their neighbors. While Michael and Rebecca were high-school sweethearts and very much in love with each other, their world revolved around their son, James Patrick. Besides, the family never hesitated to extend a helping hand, and even strangers were given a warm welcome if they ever happened to visit their home.

On February 15, 2004, the Hargon family’s neighbors noticed something off about their house. While Michael’s truck was parked out front, the driver’s side door was wide open. Moreover, the front door to their house was also open, although no one seemed to be home. Fearing the worst, the neighbors contacted several of Michael’s relatives, and they came down to find the house completely empty. Once the police were informed about the incident, they learned that the Hargon family had been unreachable since the evening of February 14, as several calls to their residence had gone unanswered. However, much to the surprise of authorities, a search of the house indicated a possible struggle, and there were traces of fresh blood on the floor.

Unfortunately, Michael, Rebecca, and James Patrick remained missing for quite a few days while the police did everything in their power to bring them back home safely. Eventually, the cops were led to a location in Covington County, around 75 miles away from the Hargon residence, where they recovered all three bodies from a shallow grave. Later an autopsy determined that Michael had suffered two gunshot wounds which led to his demise, while Rebecca and James Patrick were strangled to death.

Who Killed Michael, Rebecca, and James Patrick Hargon?

Once the nature of the crime was determined to be a homicide, the police prioritized the investigation and were determined to bring the killer to justice. However, the case saw almost no progress in the initial few days as authorities did not have any leads or witnesses to follow. On the other hand, although detectives interviewed several of the family’s acquaintances, none of them were able to help the cops come up with a possible suspect.

Eventually, through their investigation, law enforcement officials learned that shortly before Michael’s murder, his father had written a new will in which he left his ranch to Michael while cutting out his adopted son, Earnest Lee Hargon. This made Earnest a person of interest, although he denied any involvement in the crime, and a subsequent polygraph test proved inconclusive. In the meantime, detectives also learned that the man who had shot Michael’s father previously was about to gain parole, and the Hargon family had spoken out openly against his release. Although this seemed like a possible motive for homicide, it was soon ruled out.

Since then, the case sat without any progress until Lisa Ainsworth, Earnest’s then-wife, approached the police with valuable information. Lisa accused Earnest of murdering Michael’s family and claimed that her husband had bragged about the killings during dinner on February 14. Lisa also stated that she waited before approaching the cops as she was scared for her safety but was ready to testify against Earnest. Armed with this information, the police visited the suspect’s home and found a few bullet casings in his pickup truck, which matched the ones recovered from the crime scene. This proved to be the final nail in the coffin as Earnest was soon arrested for his involvement in the crime.

Is Earnest Lee Hargon Dead or Alive?

When produced in court, Earnest pled not guilty and insisted on his innocence, but the jury believed otherwise. He was eventually convicted on two counts of capital murder and one count of murder, which saw him get sentenced to death in 2005. In 2007, Earnest was spending his days on death row at Parchman Prison in unincorporated Sunflower County, Mississippi, when another inmate, Jessie Wilson, broke out of his cell and stabbed him about 30 times with a homemade knife. Later, an autopsy determined that the stab wounds were the reason behind Earnest’s death.

