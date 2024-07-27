Michael Shead: Where is the Dress My Tour Contestant Now?

While Michael Shead undeniably stands out from the crowd with his loud and proud personality, Hulu’s ‘Dress My Tour’ took him to an entirely new level thanks to the spotlight being on his work. Though, if we’re being honest, this was not his first foray into the world of reality competition series’ since he previously also featured in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Making the Cut’ plus Bravo’s ‘Project Runway.’ Therefore, of course, it goes without saying that he has since truly been able to establish himself in the fashion world as a designer as well as a creative, innovative director.

Michael Shead Fell in Love With Fashion Early

Although a Saint Louis, Missouri native through and through, Michael was admittedly merely 8 or 9 years old when he first got bit by the fashion bug, only for it to never let it go. So, shortly after he graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 2005, he began pursuing his dreams in the only way he knew he’d be able to hone his self-taught skills – through first-hand experience. He genuinely wished to channel his inner queen and make it big, so the fact his mentor is also none other than coture artist Andre Leon Tally comes as no surprise either.

Michael Shead’s Career Trajectory Has Been Intriguing

It was back in 2007 that Michael landed his first job as a Sales Associate at American Eagle Outfitters plus Demay Furs, only to gradually rise up the ranks and expand his wings in a way no one saw coming. HE actually managed to land the position of Fashion Assistant at Alive Magazine in 2009, where he remained right until 2012 – he also held the prior jobs until 2012 and 2014, respectively. Then came his decision to join Pea in a Pod Maternity bran as an Assistant Manager for a year, following which he took up freelance work as an experienced makeup artist.

The truth is Michael has been a makeup enthusiast almost as long as he has been a fashion lover, so he actually served at Sephora from 2009 to 2018 before expanding his wings as an independent artist. This actually truly enabled him to climb ladders and make ends meet, especially during COVID-19, only for him to choose to gradually step out so as to focus on his fashion dream. Hence came his namesake brand, which appears to have been his primary focus over the past few years in every way, shape, and form – and in July 2021, his dreams started being realized as he was handpicked by his mentor for the Tamron Hall Show as an up and coming designer.

Michael Shead is Much More Than a Designer

While it’s true, that Michael is a creative being through and through, the truth is his goal has always been to create original pieces or moments that enable people to shine a light upon their inner beauty and strength. In other words, he is a visionary, and both his clothes and self-driven makeup works portray that, resulting in him being featured in numerous editorials for local design publications and even used by Luichiny Ltd. for a global ad campaign. As if that’s not enough, it is this goal that also resulted in him landing spots in Making the Cut, Project Runway, as well as ‘Dress My Tour.’

Furthermore, Michael is wholly dedicated to giving back to the community he works in, so he often holds seminars or takes classes to help other aspiring designers learn technical skills. His ambition is truly to build the local fashion community by creating educational opportunities so as to help the youth develop the skills they will need to be successful – he himself teaches sewing and draping classes. Hence, it is no surprise Michael has often even served as a panelist for local beauty, makeup, and fashion events, wherein his techniques genuinely help rising stars do better. As for his own recent original work, it appears as if this Saint Louis, Missouri, native is simply thriving, especially with his most recent line Little Women.

