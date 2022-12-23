Michael Tittemore Murder: Where is Kevin Harper Now?

911 operators in Colorado Springs, Colorado, received an anxious phone call in the early morning hours of October 16, 1993, where a woman claimed that her roommate was murdered in cold blood. Once officers reached the scene, they found Michael Tittemore murdered inside his own house, while his roommates appeared completely distraught. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Fractured Glass’ chronicles the gruesome slaying and follows the police investigation that eventually brought the perpetrator to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Michael Tittemore Die?

A resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Michael Tittemore was 23 years old at the time of his murder and resided in a rental house with two other roommates. While one of his roommates, Barry, was a longtime friend and co-renter, the other individual, Patty Moran, claimed that she had only been at the house for a week. Nevertheless, people who knew Michael described him as a helpful person who earned a living by working an entry-level job at a restaurant. However, with money hard to come by, the show mentioned that Michael also resorted to selling weed on the side. Yet, he had no idea that his business would end up leading to his death.

Patty Moran was asleep at around 11:50 pm on October 15, 1993, when she heard an argument before a gunshot went off in the next room. Once she gathered the courage and investigated further, she was shocked to find Michael collapsed on the floor in a pool of his own blood. The other roommate, Barry, also seemed quite distressed, and together they called 911, asking for assistance. When first responders reached the scene, they realized Michael was still asleep and immediately transported him to a local hospital. However, the injuries proved too severe, and he passed away while still under medical treatment. Later, an autopsy determined that the victim died from a bullet wound to his chest.

Who Killed Michael Tittemore?

Since Patty and Barry were in the same house at the time of the murder, the police decided to question them for more information. Yet, they claimed to have no idea about the killing and were not able to provide the authorities with a possible suspect. On the other hand, a confidential informant insisted that Michael was in a bit of trouble regarding an ex-girlfriend and had been threatened by the girl’s boyfriend. However, further investigation soon ruled the boyfriend out of the equation.

Interestingly, even though detectives initially believed that Patty and Barry were telling the truth, a thorough search of the house soon proved otherwise. Once cops decided to comb through Michael’s house, they came across a big bag of weed and learned that the victim used to earn a bit of money on the side as a drug dealer. Confident that such a dangerous line of business might have had something to do with the murder, officers re-interviewed both roommates and implored them to cooperate. That was when Barry mentioned that on the morning of the murder, Michael had gotten into an altercation over someone named Bo, who wanted free weed.

Unfortunately, the police couldn’t locate Bo immediately, but they did not have to wait long for the next breakthrough, as another informant claimed that a man named K-Dub had talked about killing a white man. Incidentally, K-Dub, who was identified as Kevin Harper, was also involved as a suspect alongside Bo in an unrelated shooting and the show mentioned that he already had an arrest warrant out in his name. Once authorities brought Kevin to the station, he claimed he wasn’t involved in Michael’s murder but was happy to help the police locate Floyd Senette, who went by the name of Bo.

However, when officers apprehended Bo and questioned him about the murder, he had a completely different story to tell. Bo implicated two of his accomplices, Jonathan Butler and Cory Shaw, in the crime and insisted that Kevin was the one who masterminded the robbery. Bo even agreed to testify against Kevin, and with such strong evidence on their hands, the police wasted no time in arresting all four suspects.

Where Is Kevin Harper Now?

When produced in court, Kevin Harper pled not guilty, but the jury convicted him on a single count each of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. As a result, he was sentenced to ten years in prison in 1994. While the show mentioned that Kevin was released after completing his prison sentence, he has since preferred to live a private life and maintains a minimal presence on social media, making his current whereabouts unclear. Meanwhile, Jonathan Butler was found guilty of robbery and being a habitual criminal, which netted him a 24-year prison sentence. Cory Shaw pled guilty to second-degree murder as well as aggravated robbery and was handed a 32-year prison sentence, while Floyd Senette pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

