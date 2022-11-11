Michael Turpin Murder: Where is Elizabeth Turpin Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Scorned: Love Kills: Kentucky Thrill Ride’ charts the brutal February 1986 homicide of 22-year-old Michael Turpin in Lexington, Kentucky. He was initially only reported missing, but his cold body was found days later at a local golf course. So now, If you’re intrigued by this matter and wish to learn the identities and current whereabouts of the perpetrators, here’s what we know.

How Did Michael Turpin Die?

Michael Robert Turpin was born on October 3, 1963, in Los Angeles County, California, to Donald Turpin and Stewart Winstandley. According to his family, he was an outgoing person with a passion for running, basketball, and playing the saxophone. He was even in the marching band for four years while attending the University of Kentucky, from where he graduated with a degree in Accounting. He also met Elizabeth Zehnder there, only to soon fall in love and tie the knot at Lexington’s Immanuel Baptist Church on August 24, 1985.

Everything in Michael’s life reportedly seemed idyllic, which is why it came as a shock when Elizabeth reported him missing on the morning of February 3, 1986. She told investigators she’d spent the previous night at a friend’s home and returned to their apartment to find it empty, with blood all over the walls. Her husband’s body was recovered by officials in a pond at Lexington’s Lakeside Golf Course days later, following which his autopsy revealed he had been stabbed 19 times in the face and throat.

Who Killed Michael Turpin?

The detectives responding to Elizabeth’s 911 call began to suspect her almost immediately as she seemed to offer too many explanations and justifications for her absence on that fateful night. The car dealership employee claimed she had plans to party out with colleagues and had thus left her home with Michael at around 7:15 pm on February 2. She then added she got a little drunk, so she decided not to drive home to avoid any risks when it started to rain. Instead, she crashed with one of her colleagues, Karen Brown.

One of the detectives has since revealed, “That was really the first time my interest got piqued in this young lady because she was telling me too much.” Elizabeth alleged that her husband had been involved in embezzling money from the office he worked at and was also involved in dealing drugs. She even insisted Michael was associated with an organized crime unit and went by the street name “Shark.” However, his family vehemently denied these allegations.

On February 4, investigators were further surprised when Karen waltzed into the station to corroborate Elizabeth’s claims against Michael. As per police reports, she claimed the latter physically abused Elizabeth and also tried to substantiate the criminal allegations brought against him by Elizabeth. The detectives were suspicious, and they decided to delve deeper into the 5-month-old marriage of Michael and Elizabeth. As they unraveled their relationship, the investigators learned how Michael had wanted to settle down, but his 19-year-old bride refused to part with her wild, partying ways.

They also discovered that Karen and Elizabeth seemed to carry out an extramarital affair and were seen sharing a kiss at the local club, the Circus, by several witnesses on the night of February 2. Fueled further by her whimsical appearance at her husband’s funeral, the officers considered Elizabeth their prime suspect and decided to look for a motive. They interviewed Stewart, Michael’s mother, to learn that Michael had an insurance policy worth $60,000, of which his wife was the sole beneficiary.

One of the investigators said, “We believe that Elizabeth Turpin had to be linked to the murder, in that she was the only one with the real motive to see Mike Turpin dead.” Karen’s roommates also came forward with new evidence. One of them claimed that he had seen bloodstains in her car and got blood on his shoes when Karen gave him a ride in the morning. The roommates further alleged that they had seen her cleaning the car with another colleague from the car dealership – a mechanic named Keith Ronald Bouchard. Witnesses placed Keith in the Circus with Elizabeth and Karen on February 2.

With so many testimonies and evidence, the investigators brought Karen and Keith for questioning. Karen broke down during the investigation and admitted to her role in Michael’s murder, alleging Keith was the killer and Elizabeth the brains behind the whole operation. She claimed that she acted only as the gateway driver. Obtaining a search warrant for her car, the detectives found traces of bleach and Michael’s blood in Karen’s vehicle. All three of them were arrested and indicted on the first-degree murder charge of Michael.

Where is Elizabeth Turpin Today?

After Keith agreed to a plea deal of a life sentence without the probability of parole, he took the stand against Elizabeth and Karen in the trial. He testified that he had gone over to the Turpin residence with Karen, armed with a knife and an extra key for the apartment handed to them by Elizabeth. After Michael answered the door, stabbed him in the face and throat as Karen pinned him to the ground. He claimed that the entire plan was concocted by Elizabeth with the motive to get the insurance money to fuel her wild lifestyle.

Elizabeth and Karen were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison. They would be eligible for parole only after serving at least 25 years of their sentences. On December 2020, Elizabeth’s parole appeal was denied by the parole board, and it was ruled she would not be eligible for parole again. As per official court records, she is presently serving her sentence at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women.

