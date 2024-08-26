Michelle Kitterman Murder: Where is Lacey Hirst Now?

In March 2009, a resident of the Pine Creek area in Tonasket, Washington, discovered a body in her driveway and alerted the authorities. The police identified the victim as Michelle Kitterman, a local woman who was 11 weeks pregnant. News of her horrific murder quickly spread through the town, and it wasn’t long before the police identified a suspect. The Investigation Discovery episode of ‘Fatal Affairs,’ titled ‘Meth, Mayhem & Murder,’ explores the motive behind the crime and the investigative efforts that led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Michelle Kitterman Found Love in Her New Hometown

Michelle Lee Kitterman was born to Tracy and Robert Kitterman on May 12, 1983, in Richland, Washington. Her birth brought double joy to the family, as she had a twin sister, Danielle Kitterman. They also had an older sister, Malinda M. Kitterman, and the three of them grew up in a loving and lively home in Benton City, Washington. Michelle was always a spirited and independent girl, and as she grew older, she sought to explore the world. While still a teenager, she moved to Virginia and even spent some time living in Maryland, eager to experience all life had to offer.

Michelle had a son, Nathan Lee Cliff, on May 23, 2003. After the passing of her father, she decided by October 2008 to move closer to her family. Although she had worked as a model for some time, she put her career on hold to focus on her new responsibilities as a mother. Michelle settled in Tonasket, Okanogan County, Washington, where she found a home and decided to stay for a while. Not long after moving, a friend introduced her to a man named Danny Pavek, and it was clear to her family that she was deeply in love. Michelle was genuinely happy with Danny and envisioned a future together with him.

A Stranger Found Michelle’s Body in Her Driveway

In January 2009, Michelle discovered she was expecting a child with Danny and was overjoyed. Life seemed to be going well for her until the morning of March 1, 2009, when her lifeless body was found in the driveway of a home near the remote Pine Creek area. It was desolate, and Michelle had no reason to be there. Her body was half-undressed, lying on top of her jacket, with some of her hair caught on a barbed wire fence along the road.

Initially, the police suspected that the 25-year-old had become disoriented, possibly suffering from hypothermia, and had injured herself while trying to escape. This would explain the small wounds on her body. However, the autopsy revealed a much darker reality: Michelle had been stabbed 39 times with a small object, like an ice pick, and then strangled. The numerous wounds on her stomach led to the suspicion that someone had intentionally targeted her unborn child.

A Rental Car Receipt Led the Police to Michelle’s Killer

The first person the police questioned was Danny Pavek, who was married to Lacey Hirst-Pavek, a member of a prominent family in the community. Danny’s extramarital affair with Michelle was widely known. He did not have a stable job, and it was rumored that his wife was funding most of his lifestyle. Lacey was aware of the affair, and when interviewed by the police, she claimed that she and her husband were working on their marriage. On the night of the murder, Danny had stayed home with Lacey while Michelle attended a party, and both denied having any further information.

A few days later, Lacey contacted the police again, revealing that a friend had confessed to the crime. She told them that Tansy Mathis, a local drug dealer and an acquaintance of Michelle, had admitted to the murder because the latter had allegedly informed her of her criminal activities. The police quickly brought Tansy in for questioning but she was not ready to talk. Her accomplice, Brent Phillips, was identified and he was located at a local rehab. He was ready to talk and quickly confessed to the crime. He said he had been asked by Tansy to kill the woman because he was a “snitch.” He explained that they had lured Michelle out on the pretext of attending a party, coaxed her out of the car with the offer of a smoke on an isolated road, and then attacked her.

To corroborate the confession, the police searched for the car mentioned by Phillips and discovered it was a rental. The vehicle had been rented from an auto shop where Lacey worked and was booked under her name. The police brought Tansy in for questioning again, and during the interrogation, she admitted that she had committed the crime at Lacey’s request. With sufficient evidence and a clear motive, the police arrested Lacey for the murder. They alleged that her extreme jealousy, particularly after learning about the pregnancy, drove her to orchestrate the crime. A third accomplice, David Richards, was also arrested in connection to the crime.

Lacey Hirst-Pavek is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Lacey Hirst-Pavek was charged with aggravated first-degree murder of Michelle Kitterman and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of her unborn child. Her trial began in November 2010, during which the prosecution tried her as an accomplice to the murder. This approach meant that proof of intent was not necessary for a conviction. After just a few weeks, Lacey was found guilty of the charges. In December 2010, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Just a day after her sentencing, Lacey Hirst-Pavek appealed her sentence, arguing prosecutorial misconduct and a breach of privacy in the collection of evidence used against her. In June 2012, her appeal was denied by the appellate court, and her conviction was upheld. She is now 49 years old and is serving her sentence at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Rosedale, Washington. Details about her time in prison and her activities remain confidential.

