Tansy Mathis and Brent Phillips: Where Are the Killers Now?

During the investigation of Michelle Lee Kitterman’s murder, the police initially had few leads. However, the direction of their investigation shifted when a tip pointed to Tansy Mathis as the prime suspect. While Mathis was unwilling to cooperate, her accomplice, Brent Phillips, was found and agreed to talk. The episode ‘Meth, Mayhem & Murder’ from ID’s ‘Fatal Affairs’ delves into the details of the murder. The circumstances that led these two suspects to commit the crime against an 11-week pregnant woman have also been featured.

Brent Phillips’ Confession Incriminated Tansy Mathis As Well

Tansy Mathis was known as an alleged small-scale drug dealer in Tonasket, Washington. After Michelle Lee Kitterman moved to town, Tansy befriended her and introduced her to Danny Pavek. As Michelle and Danny began dating, Tansy often spent time with the couple and was reportedly a supplier of substances to them on certain occasions. When Michelle’s body was discovered on a deserted road on March 1, 2009, Tansy was not initially among the primary suspects considered by the police. However, the focus shifted toward her after Danny’s wife, Lacey Hirst-Pavek, contacted authorities with revealing information.

Lacey claimed she overheard Tansy discussing the incident, suggesting that Tansy was killed because she had reported her alleged drug dealings to the police. When the police questioned Tansy, she denied any involvement. However, the police had another lead. They discovered that a man named Brent Phillips, reportedly Lacey’s “enforcer,” was also with her that night. Brent was found at a rehab facility, where he was believed to be hiding, and when the police arrived, he was prepared to confess.

Brent confessed to the murder, explaining that he acted after Tansy informed him that Michelle was a “snitch.” They had lured Michelle out under the guise of a party, then stabbed her with an ice pick and strangled her. However, since Michelle was 11 weeks pregnant and most of her injuries were concentrated around her abdomen, the police suspected a more personal motive. When they investigated the rental car the two had used, the truth emerged: the vehicle was registered in Lacey’s name, the wife of the man who was having an affair with Michelle.

Brent Phillips Took a Plea Deal After His Arrest

Brent Phillips was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. He reached a plea deal with the prosecutors and agreed to testify against his three co-conspirators—Lacey Hirst-Pavek, Tansy F. Mathis, and David E. Richards. During his sentencing in November 2010, his attorney stated that he would not make a statement, as nothing he said could alleviate the pain of Michelle’s family. Phillips was found guilty on all counts and received a 26-year prison sentence. Now 53, he is serving his sentence at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Washington State. According to the timeline, he will be eligible for parole in 2041, though there have been no recent public updates.

Tansy Mathis is Serving Her Life Sentence Today

Tansy Fae Arwen Mathis was tried alongside her accomplice, David Richards. During the trial, it was revealed that she had agreed to the murder after being hired by Lacey Hirst. The overwhelming evidence led to her conviction on charges of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. For the murder charge, she received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

For manslaughter, she was sentenced to 78 to 102 months, with an additional 24-month enhancement for possessing a deadly weapon. For kidnapping, she was given 51 to 68 months, also with a 24-month enhancement for possessing a deadly weapon. For tampering with evidence, she was sentenced to one year in prison. In January 2014, Tansy filed an appeal against her charges, but the court dismissed it. She is currently 44 years old and serving her life sentence at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Rosedale, Washington.

