Are Michelle Li Murphy and Quill Hyde From The Man Will Burn Still Together?

It was back when Michelle Li Murphy and Quill Hyde were mere teenagers that they first came across one another by pure chance, just for the former to know she wanted to be with him. She admitted in HBO’s ‘The Man Will Burn’ that she saw him digging post holes in the neighborhood one day, so she went outside to offer him a grilled cheese sandwich and, jokingly, herself for the rest of his life. Their first date a short while later lasted until midnight under the stars, marking the beginning of a deeply personal and professional connection that is undoubtedly one for the books.

Burning Man Has Been a Significant Part of Michelle Li Murphy and Quill Hyde’s Relationship

When Michelle first started hanging out with and getting to know Quinn, one of the core things they bonded over was their intrinsic passion for the creative arts. However, they viewed it drastically differently; she focused on the aesthetics and beauty behind a piece, whereas his mind wandered towards its practical creation. They thus complemented one another to a tee, eventually even resulting in them tying the knot in a cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones. They even relocated to New York around this time to pursue their lifelong dreams of establishing themselves as artists.

While Michelle initially worked at her father’s company before launching her own brand, her husband Quinn served as an Engineer and Project Manager at Feller Precision Inc from 1995 to 2004. He essentially built, designed, and managed the automated systems and sets for Broadway productions over a decade, just to suddenly find himself in a rather unexcited. It was around this same time that Michelle attended her first Burning Man, where she was pulled in by the interactive artworks and realized it was something her husband had to experience, too. She said, “It was the perfect marriage for his engineering and his art brain,” and he definitely agreed, as it reignited the spark of creativity inside him. Little did either Michelle or Quill know it would all inspire the latter to such an extent that he would restructure their whole life together because he wanted to “win” the festival by being recognized.

Thus began the couple’s journey as the owners of the artistic Acavallo Carousel collective, for which he cashed out all his resources and his credit cards within a few months. According to Michelle, they had returned to their hometown of Washington by this point to have more space and be closer to family, especially because she was also pregnant with their child, Max. However, his “prioritizing the art over everything else,” losing a finger in the process, and spending all their money – close to $80,000 – affected them a lot. The fact that he couldn’t stop, even after the economy crashed and he had a nervous breakdown, was the breaking point for Michelle. After over two decades together, she made the heartbreaking decision to leave him around 2008 when their child was merely 14 months old.

Michelle Li Murphy and Quill Hyde Have Since Reconciled

Quill continued to focus on his art in Washington in the years that followed, whereas Michelle did the same across the country while also working as a stripper to make ends meet as a single mother. They both grew a lot during this period, so when their child suggested that they wanted to move closer to their father to foster a deeper connection with him at the tender age of 10, the parents agreed. The estranged couple spent the next few years navigating co-parenting to the best of their abilities without compromising on who they are and their careers, so Michelle also felt comfortable returning to Washington. In fact, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, she relocated there for good to be closer to her daughter, which ultimately culminated in her and Quill reconciling.

While neither Michelle nor Quill has labeled their current relationship publicly as of writing, we do know there is still a lot of affection, care, and love between them. She stated on the show that one of the hardest things she has ever had to do was try “not to love” the man she has adored since she was a teenager, knowing they’d always be connected through their child, Burning Man, and their Acavallo Carousel art. However, without backing down, they managed to let go of all animosities and start afresh in the early 2020s, resulting in a truly beautiful connection. In fact, she claims “their relationship now is beyond what I ever hoped and dreamed for,” whereas he credits Burning Man for bringing them back together. He said, “The chance to enjoy each other’s company was the whole key to everything.” Since then, they have even attended the red carpet premiere of ‘The Man Will Burn’ together. Whatever their label may be, they both seem happy today, which is all that matters in the long run.

Michelle Li Murphy and Quill Hyde Continue to Flourish as Artists

Michelle kick-started her career in the art industry as soon as she graduated from college, initially working with her father to design neckties for various brands across the nation. Then, in 2004, she established her own business by the name of Barbarianheart, which she continues to own and operate to this day. The fashion and textile designer has long specialized in handcrafted silk clothing and accessories, and she now has her own studio in Wenatchee. After years of also dabbling as a traveling freestyle prop stylist, she is now focusing on opportunities that will enable her to share her craft with the world through classes, custom clothing, retail markets, and wholesale accounts. The 55-year-old is proud of everything she has achieved to date, but she believes it’s just the beginning for her.

Coming to Quill, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Reed College and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University, he is also an artist. He has been serving as the Founder of HydeMade since 2008, with the sole aim of designing, creating, and building original pieces that focus on community involvement and current issues. The Tonasket, Washington, resident and hobbyist musician is also a Design Engineer at 618 Design in New York, a position he has proudly maintained since 2022. As for the project he’s currently working on, the Acavallo Carousel Founder is developing an interactive piece called The Circle of Life alongside Angela Elise Stober, which he hopes to debut to the world in 2027 or 2028.

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