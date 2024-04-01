Mike Gimbel: Ex-Synanon Member is Now a Host, Producer, and Speaker

Although Synanon did start as an incredible drug rehabilitation facility in 1958, it soon evolved into a new religious movement/cult headed by founder Charles “Chuck” Dederich himself. This has even been evidenced in HBO’s ‘The Synanon Fix,’ a documentary series incorporating not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really explore its overall rise and fall. Amongst those to thus be featured in this original is actually Mike Gimbel — an extreme drug addict turned devoted Synanon member before he ultimately decided to depart in the 1970s.

Who is Mike Gimbel?

It was back when Maryland, Baltimore, native Mike was 14 when he got introduced to Heroin, only to get so hooked on it so quickly that his life soon revolved around the drug in itself. His loving parents did try their best to help him out by taking him to a psychiatrist, a rabbi, a mental hospital, and attempting a lot many more treatments – yet unfortunately, nothing panned out. He hence found himself in California in the late 1950s, where he was deep into the dope scene, that is, until he decided it was time for him to make a change and wound up at the steps of Synanon.

It was there that Mike’s hard work and the actual treatment plans Synann had helped him get clean, following which he dedicated himself to the organization in the hopes of helping others too. Little did he know he’d soon come across the love of his life, Stephanie, through the same – she was a chef while he helped out in the kitchen, driving them to develop a deep friendship. They were actually just friends when a senior member suggested they tie the knot, leading to their marriage a few months later, which then led to them falling head over heels in love thanks to mutual respect.

According to Mike’s own accounts, this was the first relationship for both him and Stephanie, wherein dope was not involved, leading them to find a beautiful connection full of understanding. However, things changed in the 1970s as Chuck announced all males were to get vasectomies and all women weren’t to carry babies because it could deviate them from the mission. It was three weeks later that Stephanie found out she was pregnant, leading to them getting an abortion without any questions. Though the last straw for Mike was the wife switch Chuck ordered around 1977.

“Stephanie and I – – we were in love; there was no question about it,” Mike conceded in the original at one point. “We were best friends. She was a really great girl. But they said to change partners, and we changed partners. We did it. If we were in a normal state of mind, we would sit there as normal people and say, ‘What are we doing here? What’s — this is crazy.’ But we didn’t have those conversations, and that’s how we survived in Synanon.” Mike thus ended up with another admittedly beautiful woman, yet he simply couldn’t go forth with her no matter how hard he tried, driving him to leave the institution for good.

Where is Mike Gimbel Now?

Despite everything, Mike managed to remain sober as well as eventually get back on his feet with the help of a sound support system in the form of his caring, loving family. That’s why his sole regret concerns the fact he doesn’t and can never have a brood of his own – he sees his siblings with their partners, his nieces, his nephews, and their kids, and that’s the only part he wishes he could have too. After all, owing to everything Synanon did for him in the initial few years in terms of both his sobriety and Stephanie, he can never bring himself to despite its entire operations.

Coming to Mike’s standing, it appears as if he’s based in Bradenton, Florida, at the moment, where he serves as an entrepreneur, a host, a producer, as well as a public figure. He has actually been sober for over 48 years, which has enabled him to be behind the syndicated drug-based educational television show ‘Straight Talk’ for the past three decades while also building his brand. In fact, he’s the president and CEO of Mike Gimbel Associates (a consultancy affiliated with an Addiction Recovery Center), an experienced educator-trainer in substance abuse programs for the NCAA, as well as a proud public speaker.

