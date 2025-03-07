Mike Warner: What Happened to Cathy Swartz’s Ex-Fiancé?

Mike Warner was eager to begin a new chapter of his life with his fiancée, Cathy Swartz. By the end of 1988, the couple had moved in together in Three Rivers, Michigan, where they were also raising Cathy’s 9-month-old daughter, Courteney. However, in December 1988, Mike returned home from work to find Cathy murdered inside their home while her daughter remained unharmed. He immediately contacted the police, which sparked a widespread search for the killer. ABC’s ’20/20: The Code Breakers’ explores the details of the crime and highlights Mike’s cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

Mike Warner Last Saw Cathy Swartz Alive Before He Left For Work

Mike Warner was just 18 years old when he met Cathy Sue Swartz in September 1988. At the time, Cathy was a single mother raising her six-month-old daughter, Courteney. The two quickly fell in love, and on November 10, 1988, they became engaged. They shared a joyful relationship and envisioned a future together as a family. Mike embraced the role of raising Courteney with Cathy, and the three of them moved into an apartment in Three Rivers, Michigan. He often surprised her with roses, knowing they were her favorite, and the couple eagerly looked forward to the life they planned to build. On the night of December 1, 1988, they enjoyed a dinner of fish and chips and spent the evening playing board games.

Mike had to be up early for work, so he and Cathy went to bed around midnight. At approximately 12:30 am, four of his friends knocked on their door, but instead of answering, he opened the bedroom window and asked them to leave. The next morning, on December 2, at 5:25 am, he left for work while Cathy remained at home. Before he left, she kissed him goodbye. When he returned home around 3:30 pm, he immediately noticed a few drops of blood in the foyer. Initially, he assumed Cathy had accidentally cut herself. However, as he walked further into the house, he saw blood smeared on the walls. His concern grew as he reached the first floor, where he found Courteney standing unharmed in her crib. Then, as he turned his head, he saw Cathy lying in the doorway, and she was covered in blood.

Mike Warner’s Childhood Friend Turned Out to be Cathy’s Accused Killer

Mike Warner quickly called 911, grabbed Courteney, and rushed out of the house. The police arrived, and the investigation began immediately. Reflecting on the moment, he later said it was a terrifying sight, and for a brief moment, he feared that the killer might still be inside. As the first person to discover the crime scene, Mike was initially considered a suspect. However, once it was confirmed that he had been at work during the time of the murder, he became a key witness for the police. Investigators questioned him thoroughly, asking about every detail leading up to the day.

When they inquired about recent visitors to the house, Mike said that he mentioned Robert Waters—a childhood friend he had known since elementary school. He recalled that in late 1988, he had unexpectedly run into Waters, who had since moved to South Carolina. Wanting to reconnect, he invited his former friend over to his home. He told the police that about a month before the murder, Waters had visited with his girlfriend and spent a few hours with him and Cathy. That was the last time he had any contact with him. At the time, Mike didn’t think much of the visit and never imagined that Waters could later be investigated as a suspect in Cathy’s murder. The possibility of his childhood friend being involved in such a horrific crime never crossed his mind.

Mike Warner Endured a Lot of Turmoil Following Cathy Swartz’s Demise

The months and years that followed were incredibly difficult for Mike Warner. In a 2023 interview, he revealed that he had turned to alcohol at the time and admitted that he became an “alcoholic.” He said it was his way of coping “for a while.” He said that he struggled to maintain employment and never married. During this time, he was living with his mother but preferred to keep details about his whereabouts private. The news of Robert Waters’ arrest for Cathy Swartz’s murder came as a huge shock to him. However, when he learned that Waters had taken his own life, Mike’s response was, “Easy way out for him, I guess.”

