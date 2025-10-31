Where is Mildred Muhammad Now? Update on DC Sniper’s Wife

In ‘Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper,’ the primary focus is on the sniper shootings committed by John Allen Muhammad and his juvenile accomplice, Lee Boyd Malvo, across the Washington, DC, area in October 2002. It was only later that the authorities discovered his motive for taking the innocent lives — to kill his ex-wife, Mildred Denice Muhammad, and get away with it. The documentary features Mildred, who discusses the domestic violence she faced during her marriage with John. During their years as a married couple, the couple welcomed three children — John Muhammad Jr., Salena, and Taalibah. However, after their separation, the pair got into a lengthy and heated custody battle that ultimately led John to carry out the sniper killings.

Dr. Mildred Muhammad is a Published Author, Keynote Speaker, and Domestic Violence Advocate Today

Born in the 1960s, the Southern University and A&M College graduate, Dr. Mildred Denice Muhammad, served as an Administrative Assistant at the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence after her ex-husband turned out to be the DC sniper who took multiple victims in the Washington area in 2002. In October 2003, she also founded After the Trauma, Inc. in order to help the survivors of domestic violence, such as herself. Several years later, Mildred also attended Capella University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Given her harrowing encounter with domestic violence, she uses her experiences to raise awareness about it and help others learn more about the psychological and emotional aspects related to it.

Over the years, Mildred has published several books, such as three autobiographies titled ‘A Survivor’s Journal: A Journey from Victim to Survivor’ in 2003, ‘Scared Silent’ in 2010, and ‘I’m Still Standing: Crawling Out of The Darkness Into The Light’ in 2017. She also has authored a few self-help books, including ‘Planning My Escape: Safety Plan for Victims/Survivors of Domestic Violence’ in 2006, ‘Dare To Heal: Journaling the Pain Away’ in 2009, and ‘In The Midst of Chaos’ in 2022. Besides being a best-selling author, she is also an Expert Speaker for the US Department of State and an Award-Winning Keynote Speaker who holds workshops and addresses topics related to domestic violence and other forms of abuse at events to show her support and share strategies for dealing with them.

For her work, Mildred has been the recipient of various accolades, including a Proclamation of Appreciation in recognition of her “Exemplary Role in the Fight Against Domestic Abuse,” Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, and the DomesticShelters.Org Purple Ribbon Lifetime Achievement Medallion Award. In 2024, she was appointed as a member of the Maryland State Board of Victim Services. Furthermore, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities by the School of the Great Commission Theological Seminary for making a significant impact in advocacy, education, and domestic violence awareness. To this day, she continues to use her voice to make changes in society for the betterment and support of survivors of abuse. On July 24, 2025, she was one of the speakers at the National Black Prosecutors Association Conference during the Special Victims Symposium.

Mildred Muhammad Leads a Fulfilling Life With Her Children Today

While Mildred Muhammad prefers to keep the details of her personal life private, it is certain that she is a proud mother of her three children — John Williams Jr., Taalibah Muhammad, and Salena Brandon. Talking about them, she stated, “Each one has built a successful career, not defined by their father’s actions but by their own courage, integrity, and perseverance. Their lives stand as a testament that healing is possible, even from the deepest wounds, and that survival is the foundation for something greater. I’m so proud of them and love them so, so much!”

Her daughter, Taalibah, is a budding vocalist and recording artist whom Mildred has supported and continues to cheer for every step of the way. Mildred also shares Taalibah’s music releases on her social media and expresses her pride in her. Seemingly a resident of Maryland, the 65-year-old domestic violence advocate also participates in community programs and consistently shows her support for victims and survivors of domestic violence through her social media platform.

