Who is Miles? Who Plays Him in The Morning Show?

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ brings back the chaotic environment of UBA and its eponymous news program. The previous season ended with Alex Levy helping the network broker a merger with its rival, which led UBA to become UBN. The two-year time jump reveals that a lot of things have changed for the network and its people, and one of the characters to receive a major change in status is Stella. She is now the CEO of the company, which means that she has a lot of professional chaos to deal with. However, that doesn’t mean that her private life is squeaky clean either. Trouble brews on the horizon with the arrival of Miles, a new character who poses a lot of pain and heartbreak for Stella in the future. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Miles is Stella’s Complicated New Love Interest in The Morning Show Season 4

Miles is introduced in the first episode of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 as a stranger at the bar who sends a drink to Stella, which she refuses. Then, he sends her cake, and she proceeds to eat it in a suggestive manner, hinting that she is interested in him after all. The night ends with her ending up in bed with the stranger, who, as it turns out, isn’t really so. This is not the first time they have been sleeping together, which means that the scene at the bar was role-play. Their conversation after sex suggests that he is more invested in the relationship and wants to be with her more, but she is too caught up in her work. While she is busy heading UBN, he works as a visual artist who knows how to navigate New York’s elite circles, which means he could be very useful to Stella in certain situations.

When he suggests going to Japan together, just to have dinner, she laughs it off. It isn’t until the end of the episode that we discover that the situation is quite different. It turns out that Miles is married to Celine, who is on the board of UBN, which makes her Stella’s boss. This means that Miles and Stella have been sneaking behind Celine’s back, which makes sense because if she had any idea her husband was sleeping with her employee, Stella would not be UBN’s CEO. It remains to be seen how Stella and Miles ended up in each other’s romantic orbit and what impact it will eventually have on them, especially Stella. Considering everything, the affair is going to blow up in their faces by the end of the season. The question that remains is how and when it will happen and what it will mean for Stella.

Miles’ Complexities are Brought Forth by Aaron Pierre

The character of Miles in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 is played by Aaron Pierre. He is known for his work in Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge,’ Prime Video’s ‘The Underground Railroad,’ Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ prequel ‘Mufasa,’ Nat Geo’s biographical drama series ‘Genius: MLK/X,’ and M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old.’ He is also set to portray John Stewart in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series with Kyle Chandler, ‘Lanterns.’ Additionally, he has also worked in theatre, having appeared on stage playing Cassio in Othello in the Globe Theatre, London, and the King in King Hedley II at Theatre Royal Stratford East, London.

Born and brought up in London, Pierre didn’t always think about being an actor. In his teen years, he harboured the dream of becoming a sprinter. However, after he worked on his school’s production of ‘Moby Dick,’ he realised that this is what he wanted to do in his life. Talking about this sudden realisation, which changed his life, he said: “I remember feeling like the audience didn’t need to gift any of us with their time, with their energy, with their attention at all. I just felt like it was a privilege for people to gift you those things. And I felt like I wanted to honour that.”

Over the years, the actor has picked his roles with care and worked towards portraying them as authentically as possible. Talking about choosing his roles, he said that he has a “habit of leaning into opportunities that challenge [him] to grow and evolve and learn more about [himself] as an artist, and more importantly, as a man, as a human being.” His streak of portraying complex and layered characters continues with Miles, who turns out to be more than what meets the eye, making him a crucial component of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4.

